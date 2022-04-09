Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Several units with members of the Mexican Army deployed through the streets of the Sábalo Country subdivisionin Mazatlán, Sinaloa, this Friday afternoon.

This presence caught the attention of many people, who mentioned it on social networks. Some of these people even commented that the authorities had arrested a person in said subdivision, however, no authority confirmed or denied such a thing.

It was possible to see three military patrols stationed at the corner of Del Marlín Boulevard and Del Atún Avenue. No other person was appreciated in those units who was not military.

The only comment made by a military element in that place was that they carried out normal surveillance tours, that there was nothing special.

They left there, and minutes later it was possible to see them travel several streets of the aforementioned subdivision at low speed.