All rankings usually offer diverse readings. At the end of the day, they are opinions, based on reality data. And specialist tastes: surely, in the field of football, There are three or four names that are replicated in all the works. However, the position of some may arouse suspicion.
Other looks. Debatable or not. With the arrival of the end each year, the prestigious magazine Four Four Two publishes the ranking of the 100 best players of 2023. Among them are six Argentines (all world champions), but in this case there were reasons that caught attention. Absence of stars worldwide in the first 20 places.
Lionel Messi, Enzo Fernández, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Emiliano Martínez and Nahuel Molina They are the world champions that make up the British media's list. They were all essential in the consecration of Qatar 2022, although perhaps it could be thought that Enzo and Nahuel did not have an outstanding task during the year.
The location of the captain of the Argentine team caused surprise. The man from Rosario is in sixth place, below footballers like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé or Harry Kane, in a year in which he surprised the world by leaving European football after almost 20 years.
In Inter Miami He had very good performances, although the eyes of the main football experts are on the old continent. In any case, in the national team, Leo kept his teeth sharp in the first part of the qualifying rounds towards the 2026 World Cup.
Lautaro Martínez, champion of the Italian Cup and runner-up of the Champions League with Inter, he is the second best-positioned Argentine, although excessively far away, in 34th position.
A few steps further back, at the 39th location emerges Julian, the European champion with Manchester City. While Dibu, the archer of Aston Villa He is listed in 49th, and Enzo Fernández, injured this Tuesday in a penalty victory for Chelsea, is listed in 92nd position. And Nahuel, a full-back for Atlético de Madrid, closes the category almost at the edge, in 99th place.
Other world champions do not appear, such as Angel Di Maria (stands out in Benfica), Alexis Mac Allister (figure in Liverpool before the injury) and the Cuti Romero (at the best moment in Tottenham), figures in the first half and throughout the season.
But they are not the only omissions on the list: historical ones such as Neymar (beyond a year marked by injuries) and Cristiano Ronaldo (stellar, although in Saudi Arabia) are not part of the roster either.
The best 20 players of 2023 according to the English magazine
- Erling Haaland – Manchester City
- Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
- Harry Kane – Bayern Munich
- Kylian Mbappé – PSG
- Rodri – Manchester City
- Lionel Messi – Inter Miami
- Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
- Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
- Antoine Griezmann – Atlético de Madrid
- Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid
- Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
- Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich
- Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
- Victor Osimhen – Napoli
- Ilkay Gündogan – Barcelona
- William Saliba – Arsenal
- Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
- John Stones – Manchester City
- Rafael Leao – Milan
- Declan Rice – Arsenal
SPORTSWith information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).
