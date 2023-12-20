All rankings usually offer diverse readings. At the end of the day, they are opinions, based on reality data. And specialist tastes: surely, in the field of football, There are three or four names that are replicated in all the works. However, the position of some may arouse suspicion.

Other looks. Debatable or not. With the arrival of the end each year, the prestigious magazine Four Four Two publishes the ranking of the 100 best players of 2023. Among them are six Argentines (all world champions), but in this case there were reasons that caught attention. Absence of stars worldwide in the first 20 places.

Lionel Messi competes for the ball with Carlos Augusto, from Brazil, in the South American classic.

Lionel Messi, Enzo Fernández, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Emiliano Martínez and Nahuel Molina They are the world champions that make up the British media's list. They were all essential in the consecration of Qatar 2022, although perhaps it could be thought that Enzo and Nahuel did not have an outstanding task during the year.

The location of the captain of the Argentine team caused surprise. The man from Rosario is in sixth place, below footballers like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé or Harry Kane, in a year in which he surprised the world by leaving European football after almost 20 years.

In Inter Miami He had very good performances, although the eyes of the main football experts are on the old continent. In any case, in the national team, Leo kept his teeth sharp in the first part of the qualifying rounds towards the 2026 World Cup.

Lautaro Martínez, champion of the Italian Cup and runner-up of the Champions League with Inter, he is the second best-positioned Argentine, although excessively far away, in 34th position.

A few steps further back, at the 39th location emerges Julian, the European champion with Manchester City. While Dibu, the archer of Aston Villa He is listed in 49th, and Enzo Fernández, injured this Tuesday in a penalty victory for Chelsea, is listed in 92nd position. And Nahuel, a full-back for Atlético de Madrid, closes the category almost at the edge, in 99th place.

'Dibu' Martínez at the Ballon d'Or gala in Paris, France,

Other world champions do not appear, such as Angel Di Maria (stands out in Benfica), Alexis Mac Allister (figure in Liverpool before the injury) and the Cuti Romero (at the best moment in Tottenham), figures in the first half and throughout the season.

But they are not the only omissions on the list: historical ones such as Neymar (beyond a year marked by injuries) and Cristiano Ronaldo (stellar, although in Saudi Arabia) are not part of the roster either.

Cristiano Ronaldo, current Al Nassr player.

The best 20 players of 2023 according to the English magazine

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Harry Kane – Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappé – PSG

Rodri – Manchester City

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Antoine Griezmann – Atlético de Madrid

Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Victor Osimhen – Napoli

Ilkay Gündogan – Barcelona

William Saliba – Arsenal

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

John Stones – Manchester City

Rafael Leao – Milan

Declan Rice – Arsenal

SPORTSWith information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).

