When it comes to staying healthy, you need to be proactive rather than waiting until your body breaks down. The supplement sector of alternative medicine has gained popularity over the years to help people stay healthy. Products containing phycocyanin are sold as supplements because they offer a range of benefits. Since you are reading this article, you’re probably considering adding phycocyanin to your wellness routine. You will find seven health benefits of this natural product to help you make your decision.

What is Phycocyanin?

Phycocyanin is a blue pigment that can naturally be found in cyanobacteria and spirulina. It has multiple proven health benefits and can aid in the treatment several illnesses. You don’t need to be sick to take supplements containing it, as it is usually safe to take for everyone. However, if you are currently taking other medications, it would be best if you consulted your primary healthcare provider first to avoid complications.

Benefits of Phycocyanin

Below are some of the remarkable health benefits of Phycocyanin that explain why they may be good for you.

It Has Antioxidant Properties

One of the most significant benefits of phycocyanin is that it is a powerful antioxidant. Studies show that it can help combat oxidative stress by reducing free radicals in the body. Oxidative stress occurs when your body is overwhelmed by free radicals and cannot neutralize them. It can lead to symptoms like fatigue, memory loss, poor eyesight, and muscle pain. By taking phycocyanin, you can give your body a fighting chance against oxidative stress and promote overall health and wellness. It also reduces the occurrence of cell damage. You can read more about this here.

Improved Cardiovascular Health

Across the globe, cardiovascular illnesses are among the leading causes of death. Medications and lifestyle changes may help you keep your cardiovascular system healthy. However, treatment with phycocyanin may lead to better results. Studies reveal phycocyanin can help reduce blood lipid levels, oxidative stress, and inflammation. The result of all these factors combined is a stronger cardiovascular system. Also, the correct dose of phycocyanin protects the blood vessels and lowers blood pressure, reducing the risk of strokes and similar issues.

Helps Protect Your Liver

Many people think of protecting their hearts but hardly focus on the liver. The liver does the crucial jobs of metabolism and detoxification, which are vital for health. Neglecting your liver with poor lifestyle choices like excessive drinking and overmedication will reduce its functionality. Taking phycocyanin can protect your liver from oxidative damage. Since it fights oxidative stress, it gives the liver less work during detoxification. Beyond that, phycocyanin also promotes liver cell regeneration, which supports its function.

It May Offer Neuroprotective Benefits

Neurodegenerative diseases are incredibly dilapidating and often progressive. Unfortunately, there is no cure for Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and similar neurodegenerative illnesses. Phycocyanin may slow down the progression of these illnesses by protecting brain cells from oxidative damage. It can also promote the secretion of neuroprotective molecules and reduce inflammation in the brain. For it to be effective, it has to be administered at early onset or even before symptoms start.

Phycocyanin Boosts Your Immune Function

If your immune system is compromised, you can boost it with phycocyanin. A strong immune system will protect you from many diseases and make survival easier if you become sick. You can use phycocyanin to stimulate white blood cell production. Having a healthy amount of white blood cells helps your body fight pathogens and abnormal cells. It can also stimulate the secretion of immune-boosting molecules, as stated above. Whether you are sick or not, you will benefit from having a strong and healthy immune system.

Boosting Physical Stamina with Phycocyanin

For many years, athletes have used spirulina and other phycocyanin-rich supplements to boost endurance. The nutrient-dense compound doesn’t just help athletes train for longer but also helps them with recovery thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Studies show that it can help improve muscle growth and strength, which subsequently enhance performance. The best part is that it is not illegal or considered a steroid. So, athletes can add it to their diet freely without worrying about any legal backlash.

How to Use Phycocyanin for Its Health Benefits

Phycocyanin is easy to use and doesn’t require any particular skill. Below are some of the common ways to get it into your system:

Consume it Directly

You can buy phycocyanin powder and consume it directly by adding it to warm water or food. The dosage varies depending on multiple factors, but the recommendation is usually two to four grams daily. A teaspoon of phycocyanin in your yogurt will give it a beautiful blue consistency. Also, you can buy liquid phycocyanin and add it to your drinks.

Take Supplements With Phycocyanin

Since phycocyanin is extracted from spirulina, you can get it into your system by consuming spirulina supplements. Apart from spirulina, there are phycocyanin supplements explicitly manufactured for its health benefits. Endeavor to go for high-quality supplements from reputable brands only. The last thing you want is to waste your money on low-quality supplements that do more harm than good.

The Verdict

Phycocyanin is a fantastic substance with multiple health benefits. While studies are still ongoing into the efficiency of phycocyanin in treating mood disorders and other illnesses, there is enough evidence to prove its value as a health booster. Start with lower doses, like one gram a day, and slowly increase as you start experiencing the benefits.