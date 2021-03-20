Unusual images that show five large deep-sea squid were taken at depths of between 2,000 to 3,000 meters by the Australian National Scientific Agency, CSIRO.

The marine scientist Deborah Osterhage explained that these creatures belonged to the family Magnapinnidae, a group of deep-sea squid that have large fins and extremely long and slender arms and tentacles.

“Giant squid sightings are very rare. These are the first records in Australian waterss, which are added to only a dozen confirmed sightings worldwide, “he said. The discovery occurred in 2020 and in these hours the news went viral again.

This is the third specimen that was detected.

“Most of the previous reports have been of a single Bigfin squid, so it is exciting to have recorded five in the Great Australian Bight. The differences in their appearance meant that we were able to confirm that they were five separate individuals, rather than the same multiple squid. times, and although the studies covered a relatively large area, the squids were found clustered closely together, “he explained.

Two of the squid were filmed using a specially designed deep-sea towed camera system during a voyage on the research vessel CSIRO Investigador, while the other three were filmed using remotely operated vehicles Deep-sea (ROV) on the chartered vessel REM Etive.

“After seeing giant squid in the towed camera footage, we were really looking out for them during the next ROV trip,” Osterhage said.

“The ship’s operators controlled the ROVs, and the scientists were able to direct what was filmed. We were very excited to see the big-fin squid again and get this extraordinary footage. It has allowed us to learn more about this elusive and intriguing squid from deep water”.

“We measured a Bigfin squid using parallel laser measurement guides and found that it was over 1.8 meters long, with arms and tentacles filaments more than 11 times the length of the mantle (body). We also observed their color and behaviors, including filament curling, a behavior not previously seen in squid. “

Prior to these voyages, almost nothing was known of animals that lived in the benthic zone (the area near the sea floor) deep in the Great Australian Bight.

Towed camera footage of a large-finned squid, seen at a depth of 2,178 meters.

“We also saw brightly colored corals, tulip-shaped glass sponges and many more beautiful and unusual animals. With each journey we undertake, we discover more about the vast environment of the deep sea of ​​Australia, and there is much to learn,” he said. Osterhage.

With information from Europa Press