Will the Corona horror soon come to an end? While experts are cautious about possible forecasts, a simulator is calculating the end of the pandemic.

Falling incidence figures and numerous nationwide easings are currently giving hope for a bit of normality after the Germans were dominated by tough lockdowns for months. But when does the Corona crisis really end and when can not only the Germans breathe a sigh of relief, but the whole world? While experts are currently cautious and cannot or do not want to make a forecast that the coronavirus pandemic will end soon, this is now being done by an online simulator.

Germans as well as Austrians, Swiss and Liechtenstein citizens can find out more on the "pandemic end" website which day they achieve the required herd immunity is and when you can finally breathe a sigh of relief after the month-long coronavirus crisis. Whether the calculated date is reliable, however, will probably only show in a few months.