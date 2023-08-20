Home page World

From: Martina Lippl, Alina Schroeder

Fascinating sea creature: A lung jellyfish (Rhizostoma pulmo) in blue water. Divers discovered a special specimen off Ibiza. © Damir Zurub/Imago

A huge lung jellyfish in the sea off Ibiza draws everyone’s attention. The impressive images of the specimen cause mixed reactions.

Evissa – A remarkable marine life has caused a stir off the coast of Ibiza: a lung jellyfish, also known as “Rhizostoma pulmo”. This specimen off the Balearic Islands was of an impressive size. Divers recorded the phenomenon on film and photos. The images of this rare moment are fascinating as these medusae are usually rather shy.

Scientific name: Rhizostoma pulmo Tribe: cnidarians Happen: European Atlantic coast, North and Baltic Sea, Mediterranean Sea Special feature: screen diameter avg. 60 centimeters

Rare find off Ibiza: Divers discover rare 40-kilogram lung jellyfish

The lung jellyfish, with its transparent screen 60 centimeters in diameter, seems to hover over the undulating seabed close to the beach. The water sparkles turquoise, sunbeams penetrate the surface. One of the pictures shows the bare feet of a surfer sitting on his board. The captivating footage was shared on Instagram by the supibiza account.

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a 100-pound jellyfish arrives with the urge to paddle,” the post reads. Although lung jellyfish are common in the Mediterranean, it is rare for a specimen of this size to be spotted and photographed.

“I hope the jellyfish are far away”: Giant jellyfish intimidates paddle fans

However, reactions to the giant jellyfish vary. “I don’t really want to paddle on Ibiza anymore,” says one user. “I hope the jellyfish are far away when we go there,” adds another. Some just post a bunch of shocked face emojis. You are speechless that there is such a jellyfish off Ibiza. Even for experienced fishermen, the sea always has amazing surprises in store, such as a giant Pacific octopus off the coast of California.

“It was a bit scary, but she was pretty,” says a witness, apparently describing the moment with the huge jellyfish in the Mediterranean. “There’s a lot of sushi,” someone jokes.

The species is one of the largest jellyfish in the Mediterranean. Despite their impressive size, lung jellyfish are harmless to humans, Spanish marine biologist Manu San Félix pointed out after a 2021 sighting by bathers.

Are giant jellyfish like Rhizostoma pulmo dangerous?

“A lung jellyfish does not pose any danger to humans,” says the marine biologist loudly Ibiza Live Report. However, the pink rim of the lung jellyfish has stinging cells. Touching them can cause unpleasant reactions. If you want to eat lung jellyfish, you should be familiar with the preparation. However, there are also jellyfish, like the stinging jellyfish, whose touch is extremely painful can be.

In addition to the Mediterranean, lung jellyfish can also be found on the Atlantic coast of Europe, in the North and Baltic Seas and in the Black Sea. They are particularly common in the “Mar Menor” (in English: smaller sea) to find. This saltwater lagoon on Spain’s Mediterranean coast in the Murcia region is considered a jellyfish hotspot, Spanish media reports.

But in the depths of the sea, a US research team has already experienced a small sensation. With a diving robot they get amazing pictures of a “phantom jellyfish”. But encounters in the water are not always harmless: an invasion of poisonous jellyfish is causing concern in northern Spain. A two meter long hammerhead shark was also spotted off the Spanish island of Gran Canaria.

This article was created with the help of machines and carefully checked by the editor Alina Schröder before publication.