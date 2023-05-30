The South American player, who comes from qualifying and is making his debut at the French Grand Slam, eliminated the world number two in a vibrant five-set duel. It was a match of more than four hours in which the Russian never seemed comfortable.

the brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild, number 172 in the world, gave the big surprise of the first round of Roland Garros on Tuesday, May 30. The 23-year-old tennis player embittered the debut of Russian Daniil Medvedev, who arrived in Paris as the second best player in the world and brand new champion of the Masters 1,000 in Rome.

The one born in Paraná prevailed by partials of 7-6 (5); 6-7(6); 2-6; 6-3 and 6-4, in a duel in which both tennis players suffered to defend their serves and full of unforced errors. 77 for Thiago and 48 for Daniil.

Medvedev never seemed comfortable on the Philippe-Chatrier court against an opponent who showed a powerful serve and great speed. The Brazilian gave the bell by taking the first set and having a set point in the second period.

The Russian saved the scare and equalized the match to win that second set. Medvedev began the third set with a break and it looked like Thiago was going down. Medvedev won that third period, but was still not on the court and was unable to close the match.

The Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild celebrates after having eliminated the Russian Daniil Medvedev, in the first round of Roland Garros. Paris, France, May 30, 2023. © Benoit Tessier / Reuters

Thiago made the fourth set his own and culminated his surprise by winning the fifth and decisive round. “I’ve watched Daniil play since he was a junior and beating him on a pitch like this is a dream come true,” he stated.

For Medvedev it is throwing overboard the favoritism he had earned after raising his arms in Rome. This defeat is reminiscent of the statements by the Muscovite, who has admitted that he does not feel good playing on clay. Last year he reached the round of 16, but it took him five editions to win his first match at Roland Garros.

The elimination of Medvedev opens the fight for the draw

The fall of the Russian tennis player means the elimination of the seed on this side of the table. Thiago Seyboth Wild now expects a rival between the French Quentin Halys or the Argentine Guido Pella in the second round.

The panorama is accessible for the Brazilian by now occupying the place of number two in the world. His eventual calendar does not augur a duel with a top 10 until a hypothetical quarterfinal meeting with the Italian Jannick Sinner, number 8 on the planet.

Apart from the Italian, who appears in the list of favourites, the Norwegian Casper Ruud (fourth in the world and current runner-up) and the Danish Holger Rune (sixth) are the other big names to consider as possible finalists.

On the other side await the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, number one in the ranking, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, two-time Roland Garros champion, and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, finalist in 2021. All in search of the crown left by the Spanish Rafael Nadal, 14 times winner in Paris and who this year did not go to the French capital due to injury.

With Reuters and EFE