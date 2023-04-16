Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

The last three German nuclear power plants are off the grid – for Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder “flying blind”. The CSU leader is now demanding that the federal government change the Atomic Energy Act.

Berlin – “Our nuclear power plants are not museums”: With these words, Markus Söder announced his intention to continue operating the remaining German nuclear power plants that have now been shut down, such as Isar 2, under state responsibility – and he therefore asked the federal government to change the Atomic Energy Act.

The nuclear power plants are “an indispensable part of an affordable energy supply,” explained the Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU leader Picture on Sunday (BamS). “The whole of Europe relies on climate-friendly nuclear power. Only the German Greens can afford the luxury of flying blind in energy policy,” explained Söder. “And the FDP is once again too weak to prevent this historic mistake.”

Nuclear power plant solo effort by Söder? Obstacle traffic light coalition

Bavaria demands from the federal government “its own state responsibility for the continued operation of nuclear power,” said Söder BamS. As long as the crisis does not end and the transition to renewable energies does not succeed, “we must use every form of energy by the end of the decade”.

Markus Söder on April 13, 2023 during his visit to the Bavarian nuclear power plant Isar 2 © Peter Kneffel/dpa

Bavaria also wants to be a pioneer in nuclear fusion research, said Söder. He spoke out in favor of building our own research reactor – “preferably in cooperation with other countries”. In addition, Söder called for a national research strategy for the usability of nuclear waste. “We owe it to our future generations not only to discuss a repository in the distant future, but to develop innovative plans for a responsible and technological solution,” he said BamS.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

It can be considered impossible that the traffic light coalition with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will go into this. Because then, among other things, the question of final storage of the nuclear waste produced in Bavaria would have to be clarified separately. In the nationwide search for a repository for the nuclear waste that has accumulated so far, Bavaria is already on the brakes as soon as a solution is to be found on the territory of the Free State. (AFP/dpa/frs)