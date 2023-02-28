Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

“FIFA” revealed the list of voters in the “The Best” award, which was decided by Argentine Lionel Messi in his favor, and some paradoxes and indications emerged during the monitoring of the 587 votes distributed among the leaders and coaches of the world teams, as well as the media professionals of those countries.

Perhaps the most prominent surprise was the absence of “Don” Cristiano Ronaldo from voting as captain of the Portugal national team, as “veteran” defender Bibi assumed that task on behalf of his compatriot, and while the reasons for the “Madeira missile” to step down from that task were not clear, amid speculation that he was not satisfied with his exit from the list. In short, the friend of his football trip completely ignored the “legendary flea” by choosing Mbappe, Modric and Benzema, respectively, and the funny thing is that the choices of the “Selecao” at the training and media level differed from the players’ vision, as Messi came at the top of the vote!

And if Scaloni and the Argentine media chose their “legend”, of course, then Leo put Neymar in first place, followed by Mbappe and then Benzema, while Klian missed the choices of the World Cup winning coach, and came third in the “Tango” media, and gave Brazil captain Thiago Silva and his new coach first place. For Neymar and the “runner-up” for Messi.

The surprise was represented in the absence of Neymar from the choices of the “Samba” media, in exchange for Leo winning first place, followed by Mbappe and then Benzema, and with the exception of choosing French Mbappe first at the expense of Messi only twice, according to the opinion of the coach of Mexico and the leader of Bolivia, the “Argentine magician” swept the Latin choices in most countries. major footballers such as Uruguay, Colombia and Chile.

In Europe, France coach Deschamps chose his star Mbappe in first place and put Messi third, which was followed by former captain Hugo Lloris, and both of them gave Benzema second place, despite the crises that linked the “roosters” coach and the great striker in the media.

It is strange that the French media put the Norwegian Haaland in the forefront, followed by Mbappe and then Benzema, and after the tension that marred the confrontation between Argentina and the Netherlands in the last “World Cup”, however, the “orange” trio put Messi in the first place with his choices, especially the returning coach Koeman and captain Van Dyck, both of whom ignored Mbappe completely, and Liverpool defender chose his Egyptian colleague Mohamed Salah in second place, and Leo topped the list of all Italian choices, especially coach Mancini and the able Bonucci.

Of course, the Portuguese Fernando Santos gave preference to Mbappe at the expense of Messi, while the opposite happened on the part of Lewandowski, and the “flea” came to the fore in the Spanish vote through the mediation of his friend Busquets and the “Matador” media, while his compatriot Julian Alvarez outperformed him according to the vote of the new coach Luis de la Fuente, who He did not put Messi on his list at all, and as for the English and the Germans, the “magician” was the first choice for everyone, and Harry Kane sparked controversy by not choosing Mbappe at all, as he gave Messi first place, then Senegalese Sadio Mane and French Benzema!

At the Arab level, Messi also swept the top of the selections with 32 votes, most notably for Bahrain, Iraq and Syria, while he was chosen twice by our Emirati team through the mediation of coach Aruabarina and media colleague Imran Muhammad, and the same for Saudi Arabia through leader Salman Al-Faraj and the media as well, and the matter was repeated in Kuwait, Morocco, Lebanon and Tunisia.

The interesting thing is that the Egyptian choices avoided putting Messi in the foreground, as he came second at the training level, and third in terms of the media, as “Pharaoh” Salah was the first choice for both, while Leo was completely absent from the vote of the Liverpool star, who put Vinicius Junior in first place, followed by Kevin De Bruyne, then Ashraf Hakimi, who was the first choice for his international colleague Roman Sayes, while the “white” captain Ali Khaseif chose Benzema, De Bruyne and Lewandowski, respectively.

It is worth noting that the Algerian star, Riyad Mahrez, was also absent from the voting process as leader of the “Desert Warriors”, and the votes of Senegal’s Egyptian Mohamed Salah were ignored, and Messi was not among its priorities, as coach Elio Cisse chose Mbappe and then Hakimi and put his star Sadio Mane third, while he topped the list His colleague Coulibaly and the “Black” media.

In the absence of the coach of the Qatar national team, Hassan Al-Haidous and the French “Al-Anabi” media chose Mbappe first, then Messi and Benzema, and it is noticeable that Mohamed Salah was absent from most of the Arab choices in general for all positions, and he only topped with the coach and media of the “Pharaohs”, and came second in the Algerian list. Djamel Belmadi.