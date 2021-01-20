The undefeated of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta As a leader with a better image, he had notably broken in the City, weeks ago, when his Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, was at the top of a Buenos Aires poll. And now, the Head of Government suffered a new statistical setback, in this case national, since stopped leading and fell to third place at ranking of governors what Clarion published since May.

The study is from CB Public Opinion Consultant, a firm with origins in Córdoba that conducts surveys throughout the country. This Monday, Clarion exclusively advanced the first province-by-province measurement of Máximo Kirchner carried out by the firm.

The work included a survey of between 500 and 1,250 cases in each district, between January 13 and 15. The results are presented with a margin of error of +/- 3.8%.

Larreta’s career in the table of governors was almost always on the rise. When the ranking began to spread, in May, the head of government debuted with a 9th place. In September he reached the top, where it remained in October and December. In November, he had dropped to second place, relegated by the San Juan Peronist Sergio Uñac.

In the last measurement of CB, once again Uñac went to the front, although in this case Larreta descended two places. In the middle now appears the radical from Corrientes Gustavo Valdes. The dispute, which is ordered according to the positive image, is by tenths: Uñac added 66.9%, Valdes 66.4% and Larreta 65.8%.

The consulting firm qualifies them as “outstanding” values ​​and places the radical from Mendoza in the same group Rodolfo Suarez (fourth, with 64.9%) and the Peronist from Entre Ríos Gustavo Bordet (fifth, with 64.5%).

Suarez was the first leader in the ranking, back in May 2020. Then he was followed by the Peronist from Salta Gustavo Saenz (June), the aforementioned Valdés (July) and the independent missionary Oscar Herrera Ahuad (August). From September to January of this year they alternated between Larreta and Uñac.

Regarding the last measurement, in a second step that the consultancy defines as having a “high” image -between 54% and 64% -, there are:

6th Sergio Ziliotto (PJ, La Pampa) 63%.

7th Omar Gutierrez (MPN, Neuquén) 62.4%.

8th Jorge Capitanich (PJ, Chaco) 62.1%.

9th Oscar Herrara Ahuad (Renovador Front, Missions) 61.3%.

10th Gildo Insfran (PJ, Formosa) 60.9%.

11th Gerardo Zamora (UCR K, Santiago del Estero) 59%.

12th Alberto Rodríguez Saá (PJ, San Luis) 57.2%.

13th Raul Jalil (PJ, Catamarca) 54.7%.

The fight below

The other bid is given between the leaders who to CB They have a “medium” or “low” image. In the first group, those who finished in their provinces with between 44% and 54% of valuation in favor are grouped. In the other, those who do not reach 44%.

With a medium image, the governors of the most populated districts remained. The three Peronists: the Buenos Aires Axel Kicillof, the cordovan Juan Schiaretti and the santafesino Omar perotti.

The three fell compared to December: Schiaretti is now 16th, with 51.9% positive (down 2.2 points); Kicillof 17 °, with 51.2% (- 5.7 points); and Perotti 22 °, with 46.4% (- 4.5 points).

Interleaved, always in the “average” weighting group are:

14th Ricardo Quintela (PJ, La Rioja) 53.5%.

15 ° Juan Manzur (PJ, Tucumán) 52.9%.

18th Gerardo Morales placeholder image (UCR, Jujuy) 50.8%.

19 ° Gustavo Saenz (PJ, jump) 48.3%.

20 ° Gustavo Melella (radical K, Tierra del Fuego) 47.8%.

21 ° Arabela Racing (JSRN, Rio Negro) 47.5%.

At the bottom of the ranking there are no news. Two other PCs appear there: the Chubut Mariano arcioni (massista), with 43.1%; and the santacruceña Alicia kirchner (Christianity) with 42.8%. They are the two surnames that usually alternate in this low zone.

In favor of all local leaders: beyond these scales, the images that governors have in their districts are usually better than those achieved by national leaders in those same provinces.

