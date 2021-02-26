The ranking of governors, a measurement province by province that analyzes the image of each president, brings in February at least two strong surprises: a radical leader from a small district returned to the top; and for the first time a Peronist from a territory of great weight came last.

This is a survey that CB Public Opinion Consultant spreads since May of last year. The work you anticipate Clarion this Friday included between 500 and 1,250 cases per district. CB is a pollster with origin in Córdoba that measures throughout the country.

This newspaper has already anticipated two parts of its new survey: on the one hand, how Alberto Fernández’s assessment fell, most likely due to the impact of the VIP vaccination; on the other, how Máximo Kirchner’s numbers improved, although he still has a red balance.

As for the table of local leaders, ordered according to their weighting in favor, come back to the top Gustavo Valdes, the radical governor of Corrientes, a district that is renewing his post this year (the electoral calendar is out of date, as is Santiago del Estero).

Axel Kicillof and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, during one of the many talks about COVID-19. The Buenosairean is 19 ° in the ranking of governors; the porteño, 3rd.

Valdés improved almost two points compared to January and with 68.1% positive came first. Let second, for almost nothing, the Peronist Sergio Uñac, which added 67.6%. These are two governors who have been fighting above: the Corrientes had already led in July 2020 and the San Juan, in November 2020 and January 2021.

The podium was completed by the Buenos Aires macrista Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. This is another habit of the top: it had reached the top in September, October and December 2020. This month it grew a little (from 65.8% to 66.5%), but it did not reach it to rise in the ranking.

February governors ranking Based on a survey of between 500 and 1,250 cases per province. Source: CB Public Opinion Consultant

Infographic: Clarion

Fourth, the radical from Mendoza finished Rodolfo Suarez (65.8%) and fifth, the Chaco Peronist Jorge Capitanich (64.7%). Both also experienced improvements compared to the previous measurement.

The greatest growth, however, was shown by the Cordovan Peronist Juan Schiaretti: increased your positive image more than 10 points (from 51.9% to 62.1%) and rose to seventh place. One step higher is another PC, the Entre Rios Gustavo Bordet (63.3%).

The fight below

The biggest surprise on the table, however, came in the fight below. For the first time, the Santa Fe Peronist Omar Perotti was last, the leader who gave the main provincial hit in 2019, displacing socialism after 12 years, but who comes with a complicated management. Compared to January, it fell more than 5 points and with 41.2% of valuation in favor finished 24th.

Perotti’s fall brought temporary relief to two subscribers at the bottom of the ranking. In February, Mariano arcioni (PJ, Chubut, 43.1%) ended 23rd and Alicia kirchner (PJ, Santa Cruz, 44.9%), 21 °. In the middle appears another ally of the national government: the radical K Gustavo Melella sumo 42.4% positive and reached him for 22nd place.

The Peronist governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, was last in the table of governors.

Another sensitive loss is that of the main governor of the country, the Buenos Aires Peronist Axel Kicillof. When the table began to be published, in May 2020, it started in 13th place. Little less than a year later, figure 19 °, with 48.7% positive, 2.5 points less than in January.

However, the numbers of the former Minister of Economy are not so bad, when compared with those shown in his district by other leaders of the Frente de Todos such as Cristina Kirchner (44.7%), Máximo Kirchner (40.9%) o Sergio Massa (39.1%).

In 20th place, one above Kicillof, was the Rio Negro Arabela Racing, with 46.8%. She is a leader of the local force Juntos Somos Río Negro, which responds to her predecessor Alberto Weretilneck.

The bid in the middle

Sandwiched between 8th and 18%, meanwhile, these 11 leaders complete:

8th Omar Gutierrez (MPN, Neuquén): 61.8%.

9th Sergio Ziliotto (PJ, La Pampa): 61.4%.

10th Gildo Insfran (PJ, Formosa): 61.2%.

11th Gerardo Zamora (UCR K, Santiago del Estero): 60.5%.

12th Oscar Herrera Ahuad (Renovador Front, Missions): 59.6%.

13th Raul Jalil (PJ, Catamarca): 58.7%.

14th Alberto Rodríguez Saá (PJ, San Luis): 58.3%.

15 ° Gerardo Morales placeholder image (UCR, Jujuy): 53.2%.

16th Gustavo Saenz (PJ, Jump): 51.6%.

17th Ricardo Quintela (PJ, La Rioja): 50.9%.

18th Juan Manzur (PJ, Tucumán): 49.4%.

One of the most striking cases It is that of the Salta Saenz, who in June of last year reached the top. Another who fell was Zamora, shocked by the scandal of the father who had to carry his sick daughter to enter the province.

However, and as exemplified by Kicillof, the majority of the governors have in their provinces better image than national leaders.

Look also

