A new electoral poll It could be reflecting another symptom of fatigue with the crack. The consultant MOVE did a national study, asked about the legislatures this year and they did not win even the Front of All neither Together for Change.

The poll that advances Clarion this Thursday included a survey of 1,200 cases, between January 5 and 19. MOVE is a firm with about 15 years in the market, it does weekly update studies and has clients on both sides of the gap.

At the end of 2020, one of his jobs attracted particular attention: for the first time since he had assumed, Alberto Fernandez appeared almost with the same image as Mauricio Macri.

The President was then 58% negative and 39% positive. The former, meanwhile, combined – 57% and + 40%. Evolution favored Fernández, which now adds – 56% and + 42% (balance against 14 points), against – 63% and + 35% of its predecessor (differential of – 28).

President Alberto Fernández, this Tuesday, during his visit to Chile. He was greeted by his partner Sebastián Piñera. Presidency photo.

Before entering the electoral field, MOVE shows different indices that alert the Government to the current and future situation:

– A 70% believe that the economy “will not grow this year”.

– A 65% consider that the country “is going in the wrong direction”.

– He 60% thinks that the Covid situation “will not be solved this year”.

– He 52% ensures that in his first year “the government was worse than expected”.

– He 61% say what “the country is worse than last year”.

– He 52% predicts that “the country will be worse next year”.

v 1.5 Electoral poll Based on a national survey of 1,200 cases. In %

Tap to explore the data Source: MOVE

Infographic: Clarion

Then the electoral proposal does come. “Thinking about this year’s elections, do you plan to vote for the Front of All, Together for Change or a Third Force?” Win “Third Force with 29%.

Statistically – taking into account the margin of error – it is almost a triple tie: Together for Change reached the 27 points and the Front of All was just down, with 26. Completed a 18% of “Does not answer”.

In another graph, the intention to vote this year is compared with that of the same respondents in 2019. Both the ruling party as the main opposition force retain 60% of faithful. And the “Third Force” feeds precisely on those disenchanted voters: 26% come from the Frente de Todos and 27% from Together for Change.

As a general balance of the study, from MOVE they summed up Clarion: “The three central aspects we believe are a Alberto Fernández relatively stable five months ago; a Rodríguez Larreta that seemed infallible and yet has been falling since August last year (but still maintains a positive differential) and the appearance, in the abstract, of a citizen demand in favor of a third political force appears that could take 2 out of 10 voters from the FdT and 3 out of 10 voters from Together for Change. “

Scattering numbers and alerts

In the last weeks, Clarín published two other electoral polls, who were presented with different approaches.

The first of the year was Synopsis, which since July of last year has been asking a general question: “If today were the legislative elections of 2021, which political force would you vote for? The ruling party or another political force?”

In January, Front of All came to 31.6 points and “another political force” to 58.5. Since he began to measure this parameter, the first has been going down and the second, going up.

Taking into account that in “another political force” the options are not discriminated, at one point there may be certain coincidence with the numbers of MOVE.

As well Synopsis warned about the crack sickness when he asked his respondents if they would vote for a force that refers to “Cristina”, “Macri” or “neither of the two”. The followers of the former president reached 22.5%, those of the PRO leader 26.5% and those who reject both to 43.6%.

The other study that advanced Clarion was that of Zuban Córdoba and Associates. In this case, it was a survey of 1,200 cases, between January 19 and 21. The poll asked: “How will you vote this year for deputies and senators?” The result left the Frente de Todos at the top, by far.

1) Candidates of the Front of All: 34.1%.

2) Candidates for Together for Change: 22.9%.

3) Candidates provincial: 6.4%.

4) Candidates of the Libertarian Party: 5.7%.

5) Candidates for Lavagna: 3.7%.

6) Candidates of the Front Left: 1.8%.

7) Do not know, no answer: 25.5%.

Look also

