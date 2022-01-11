The Argentine team has already qualified for the World Cup and Lionel Scaloni will have one year to form the squad that will be in Qatar. With four knockout matches pending, the coach is expected to be able to try new variants and there are already surprises on the list for the matches against Chile and Colombia.
After Hellas Verona announced the call for Giovanni Simeone, it was now Udinese who revealed who their named players are. One of them is Nahuel Molina, the starting right-back in recent games and the other is the one who surprised many.
Is about Nehuén Pérez, defender whose pass belongs to Athletic from Madrid and is on loan at the Italian clubor. With experience in the youth teams, the DT added him to the list so that he begins to win filming.
With 21 years, his adaptation in Europe is not being easy. He did not achieve continuity and in the current season only played six games in Serie A. Lor more remarkable is that he began to add more minutes in the last games and this call can help him give him confidence. Will there be more surprises in the Scaloni list? We will soon know.
