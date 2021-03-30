Dubai (Union)

The start of the first Al Habtoor women’s tennis k25 tournament, exciting surprises from the first rounds, with the exit of the fifth and sixth seed in front of two immersed players, where the Dutch sixth seed Andy Evrom lost to the Ukrainian Mariana, after a strong match that lasted an hour and 55 minutes, and ended with a result of 6 -1 and 7 -6, Bulgarian eighth seed Isabella bid farewell to the championship after losing to Russian Valeria 6-3 and 6-4, after a match that lasted an hour and 40 minutes. Korean Nali Han defeated Slovakian Teresa 6-2, 6-2, 6-0. Fourth-seeded Ukrainian Daria Nigur, in turn, defeated Turkish Pervo Sengiz, 6-4, 6-3. The Kazakh qualifier Guzal defeated Italian Martina in groups 6-1 and 6-4.

The tournament was launched with the participation of 240 male and female players in conjunction with the main international tournament, as it includes 11 competitions in the categories of under 12 years for boys and girls, under 14 years for boys and girls, under 16 years for boys and girls and under 18 years for boys and girls, in addition to men’s, women’s and amateur competitions. .

Ahmed Abdel Malek, Vice President of the Tennis Federation, thanked the Al Habtoor Group, praising the support it provided to the game, which contributed to its spread and development at all levels, and said: We appreciate this logistical and material support in the Tennis Federation.