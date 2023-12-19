Surprises | An unknown philanthropist remembered 98-year-old Aune Suuro with a Christmas surprise – This is how he reacted

“Come on beyond”, the 98-year-old gestured happily Aune Suuronen inside his high-rise apartment in Gravulahti. The home care company Kotona Asuen Seniorhoiva has come to bring a Christmas floral greeting to war veterans as part of its charity campaign.

“It's a really nice thing, it feels good,” Suuronen laughs and gives the visitors warm hugs.

“The first Christmas flower is always the most memorable.”

The flower arrangement has a real mini-sized spruce, an amaryllis on a bud, and a felt gnome with a brimmed hat on a bed of moss. In particular, the elf makes the soon-to-be hundred-year-old smile, even if he doesn't really recognize himself as a Christmas person.

“Even a small six, can it be real?”

Aune Suuronen wonders if the small spruce in the flower arrangement could be the right one.

The flower for Suuronen was bought by an unknown customer of the flower shop in Herttoniem. He picked up a card from the branches of the Christmas tree in the flower shop, which read Aune's name and age, and bought her a Christmas flower of his choice from the store's options.

Home care company collected the names of the elderly on cards from city and municipal service centers and home care during the fall. The flowers were delivered to the elderly with the help of flower shops and home care staff.

“All the names on the cards are real people. And all the people on the cards get a Christmas flower”, CEO of Kotona Asuen Seniorhoiva Tuomas Kauppinen confirm.

The starting point of the charity campaign is that the recipients of the flowers are not connected to the company's clientele.

The campaign of a home care company operating all over Finland has been running for more than 10 years. The campaign grows every year.

“Flowers are distributed annually to around 10,000 seniors across Finland. This year, Christmas greetings will also be distributed to war veterans in the capital region, Lahti, Turku and Tampere,” says Kauppinen.

The charity campaign involves a large group of flower shops that collect flower donations for the elderly from their customers.

The names of the recipients are on the cards with fir branches.

A war veteran Suuronen's long life can accommodate many things, including difficult times. He remembers the wartime and being evacuated for a long time.

Suuronen was born in Sortavala in Karelia, from where he had to leave twice, the first time at the age of 14 to Joensuu.

The second time we went to the evacuation center in Lahti, where many Karelians were placed during the war. After that, there was no going back home, because Karelia was lost to Russia.

Experiences come to mind easily when following the news. Suuronen reads Helsingin Sanomat every morning with a magnifying glass and watches and listens to the TV news.

“We were in Lahti as refugees in our own country. Life was not easy.”

Suuronen met her future husband in Lahti.

“I met a boy who wouldn't leave me alone anymore. We got married and had three children.”

The couple moved to Helsinki in the 1960s, as both wanted to advance in their careers. Suuronen worked all his adult life at the State Railways and the man in the Defense Forces. The home was found in the new suburb of Kontula. The couple moved to Ruoholahti in 1992, when the district was built.

Now Suuronen lives alone in Ruoholahti. The husband died five years ago after a long illness. Suuronen worked as her husband's nurse for almost 20 years.

At Christmas time, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, of which there are “many” in Suurosen, come to greet great-grandmother. He spends the Christmas holidays with his children.

“Otherwise they don't visit much. Everyone has their own jobs and schools.”

Suuronen doesn't want to think about his advanced age or the passage of time either. According to him, there are many good things in modern times, even though many things have changed.

“Sometimes it feels like everything is going for the worse. It's wonderful that we made it to the EU and Natok feels really good. The situation is so uncertain.”

The most joy at the moment is that the family is doing well.

“I wish them health and all the best.”

Pair a year ago, a bathroom renovation was done in Suuronen's apartment, so he lived in a service building for a month. He didn't really enjoy himself.

“You couldn't even get decent food there. Luckily I made it back home. I want to be here until the end.”

According to Suuronen, good food has flavor and spices. Favorite food, Karelian roast, reminds me of my home region.

“Karelian roast was made at home every weekend. It's delicious when you fry the meat to perfection.”

The flavors also include fresh rye bread with butter, Karelian pies and potato or rice-filled rolls, i.e. oven pies.

“My mother was a good cook. I never learned how to make such thin-crust Karelian pies myself.”

The next generation has been interested in traditional Karelian dishes. Her grandson recently asked her for instructions on how to make Karelian roast.

“I answered that it should be made with proper meat and fat on top.”

98-year-old Suuronen lives alone in his apartment. Home care visits him daily.

Town's Suuroni has home care every day. In addition, a caregiver from a private home care company visits twice a week. He takes Suuro out for a walk, to the shops and pharmacy, and to restaurants in the area to eat. Suuronen cannot walk outside alone with a rollator.

Caregiver Evely Hurt says that Suuronen is social and likes to be in the company of people. Even now, Suurosen is in a big hurry to get out. The lunch hour of a nearby restaurant is ending.

“I go out to eat at least once a week. It's nice to have freshly prepared food with proper spices.”