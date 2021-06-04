A man stayed for about an hour in front of the Two Art Gallery in Murcia, staring at the hyper-realistic sculpture of a woman found in the shop window. After a long time enjoying his details, the man began to move his hand in the front of his pants, covered by a jacket tied at the waist, unequivocally revealing that he was masturbating in the street Acisclo Díaz de Murcia, with his eyes fixed on the sculpture.

It happened this Friday morning and was captured by the gallery’s security cameras. It was not the first time he had passed by, although he had never been seen inside the premises. The gallery director, Eva Hernández, told LA VERDAD that she had seen him several times before at the door: «He would stand for a long time, even hours, staring at the sculpture and doing nothing. It is about the figure of a woman who wears a black dress and is on her knees, with a certain touch of sensuality. It belongs to the collection of the American John de Andrea, which focuses on the body of ten human figures.

Gallery.



Hyper-realistic gallery by John Andrea, exhibited at the Two Art Gallery in Murcia. /

Martinez Bueso

These prolonged visits and strange behavior had caught the attention of the gallery director. That is why, on this occasion, when she saw him again from his office prowling the establishment through the security cameras, Eva was watching him. She assures that at first she feared that she was going to enter the gallery in a violent way or break the glass, but what she observed plunged her into the complete surprise. This time the contemplation of the work of art went a step further: «I was amazed because a hand started to move … and it was obvious. He was very prudent, yes, because, although the hand was sensed in his pants, nothing was seen», He assures this newspaper, ruling out that his objective was exhibitionism.

For half an hour the man remained in that position, although he seemed to be cautious, because the director affirms that he saw how He stopped and turned when people passed on the street, and continued when he was alone. Faced with this situation, Eva did not know what to do: «She asked me: should I go out? First of all I was amused and surprised a lot». Finally he did not take any action, because he confesses that he was ashamed.

The director is also amazed and is somewhat happy that the hyper-realistic work that she exhibits in her gallery is capable of generating emotions to such an impact. «The sculptor should be congratulated because he has managed to deceive the sight and the senses“, he claimed. In addition, Eva says that it is not the first time that passersby have tried to interact with the carved woman: «Everything has happened to us with the sculpture: people who greet it, speak to it or make gestures to try to make it move. On occasion we have even found lipstick marks in the shape of a kiss on the glass of the shop window in front of the woman ».