A woman was surprised this Saturday by the Local Police of San Javier when she was circulating in the town quadrupling the maximum rate of driving alcohol. Some witnesses, who were traveling in another car, noticed the zigzagging driving of the accused and they decided to record it with their mobile phone. In the images, to which LA VERDAD has had access, it is observed how the motorist circulates from one side to the other until a container is carried in front of the Spanish Aviation Avenue, in the heart of San Javier.

The events, as explained by sources close to the case, occurred around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday. A Local Police patrol was on the aforementioned avenue and listened to a car approaching the scene with a flat tire. The agents stopped her and, when asking the driver to get out of it, they suspected that she could have consumed alcohol.

The woman, in her 50s, underwent a test and returned a result of 1.05 and 1.08 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air. The result assumes four times the maximum alcohol allowed while driving (0.25 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air) for which she is being investigated for an alleged crime against road safety. According to sources close to the case, she is summoned next Tuesday for a speedy trial.

The agents also located some witnesses who, when observing the woman colliding with a roundabout, they decided to record it with their mobile phone. According to sources close to the case, the driver explained to the agents that she was returning from La Ribera to San Javier after a meal after not leaving for a long time and acknowledged having ingested some alcohol.