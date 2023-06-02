Friday, June 2, 2023, 12:33 p.m.



The Archena Local Police arrested a 31-year-old man, who answers to the initials of AML, who was surprised with a hashish pill of about 100 grams and more than 200 euros in cash obtained, allegedly, illegally. .

The arrest occurred in the middle of the afternoon, when the agents were carrying out a routine check on vehicles at one of the entrances to the town. After stopping the tourism involved and with the help of the canine unit, the police officers were able to locate the drug, which was hidden among the seats of the car. The man was arrested and later taken to police stations. He is facing a crime against public health.