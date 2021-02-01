The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has seized in Águilas 17 trophies of major hunt that they were transported by a Swiss citizen in his car. Its holder has been proposed for sanction for alleged infractions of Royal Decree 50/2018, of February 2, which develops the rules for the control of animal by-products not intended for human consumption and animal health, in the hunting practice of hunting. higher.

The action began when agents of the Nature Protection Service, SEPRONA, and civil guards of the Águilas Fiscal Area, carried out a control of vehicles and people in the municipality of Águilas.

These controls, framed in the ‘Spanish Action Plan against illegal trafficking and international poaching of wild species’ (TIFES) and in the ‘Life Guardians of Nature Project’, are aimed at the lucha against poaching of threatened species and the loss of biodiversity.

The Civil Guards identified the driver of a tourism, which was carrying 17 trophies of big game, among which were the antlers of 13 roe deer and four deer, already arranged in their corresponding ornamental bases, supposedly intended for a decorative object. Its holder could not provide documentation proving his legal possession, so all 17 pieces were seized.

These are alleged infringements of Royal Decree 50/2018, of February 2, which develops the rules for the control of animal by-products not intended for human consumption and animal health, in the hunting practice of larger game.

Apparently, the individual, a Swiss national, had planned to move the trophies in the near future to Switzerland.

The 17 seized hunting trophies have been made available to the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia.