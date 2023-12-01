No Marquez, but finally there is a step forward

During the Valencia tests on Tuesday, understandably, all the journalists concentrated on reporting Marc Marquez’s first day in Ducati. However, reversing the perspective of the narrative, that of the Spanish tests was also the first day in which Honda had to do without the eight-time world champion, who won six of those titles in MotoGP between 2013 and 2019 with the Japanese manufacturer. Fresh from yet another disastrous season, Honda welcomed the newcomer, Luca Marini, and reunited Joan Mir, 2020 world champion with Suzuki and protagonist of a nightmare 2023 with the Tokyo giant.

Contrary to predictions, however, the first day of the new season for the HRC team was not a disaster, on the contrary. Both the drivers and the team manager, Alberto Puig, expressed words of satisfaction at the end of the day spent on the track at the Ricardo Tormo circuit. Confirmation has come from many quarters that some of the solutions tried by the Repsol team have actually worked, finally indicating a correct path to follow for the team that until four years ago was the absolute point of reference for MotoGP.

Satisfaction Mir

Joan Mirdriven to exasperation by the many difficulties he had to experience during his first season as a ‘hondista’, he told the site AS: “It’s the first time they brought something to a test that actually worked“. Naturally we are still far from Ducati’s performance levels, but a first step has certainly been taken in the right direction: “We haven’t seen such a big improvement in a long time“, admitted Alberto Puig, whose position in HRC remains shaky after Marc Marquez’s departure.

Among the aspects to improve, according to Mir, there is certainly that linked to motor: “This was a first step towards having a competitive bike, but we still have to work a little – declared Mir – the engine isn’t fantastic and it’s one of the things that needs to be improved for the Sepang test. But we had great pace in all the stints and improved every time we went out. We tried a lot of things and we didn’t have time to put on the soft tires to try a time attack, but I’m very happy. It’s clear that these people know how to make motorcycles. It’s only a matter of time before they bring something that actually works. This base is a good starting point to do well next year“, concluded #36.