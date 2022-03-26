The 30 grams of marijuana and the iron bar that were seized from the detainee. / @Murciapolicia | Twitter

A man was investigated this Saturday by the Murcia Local Police after being caught driving after having consumed amphetamines and cocaine. The motorist, when intercepted by the agents for an alleged speeding, was smoking a marijuana cigarette, according to sources from the body.

The police officers, after intercepting the driver on Avenida Miguel Indurain in the capital, searched his car and found 30 grams of marijuana and an iron bar in the search. As explained by sources from the body, the driver faces several penalties for speeding, for testing positive for drug use, for possession of a weapon in an unauthorized place and for possession of drugs. Given the circumstances, the car was transferred to a deposit for later removal.