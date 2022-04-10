British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised additional military aid to Ukraine in the form of armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles on Saturday during a surprise visit to kyiv, where he called the massacres in the Ukrainian cities of Bucha and Irpin “war crimes.”

The new shipment of military aid is made up of 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems “to help Ukraine in this crucial phase, while Russia’s illegal offensive continuesJohnson said, in a statement released by Downing Street.

This is in addition to the delivery of weapons that his government announced on Friday, consisting of Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, 800 anti-tank missiles, “loitering” drones for “precision strikes.”

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky He stated that “the rest of the countries must follow the example” of the United Kingdom. Also, as Western leaders are raising funds to help Ukraine, Johnson said he would provide another $500 million through the World Bank.

Thanks to the determined leadership of President Zelensky and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people, Putin's monstrous plans have been foiled."

The British prime minister declared that it was a “privilege” to meet Zelensky in person, during a visit to kyiv that was not announced by the British government. “Thanks to the determined leadership of President Zelensky and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian peoplePutin’s monstrous plans have been foiled,” Johnson said, according to his press services, after the meeting with the Ukrainian president.

“Ukraine defied all odds and pushed back Russian forces at the gates of kyiv, achieving the greatest military feat of the 21st century,” he added. “Today I made it clear that the UK is firmly on her side during the ongoing fight, and that we will be for the long haul,” she promised.

The British prime minister also called the atrocities in the cities of Irpin and Bucha, where the bodies of possible civilians were discovered after the Russian withdrawal, as “war crimes” that, he said, “permanently damaged” Putin’s reputation.

“What Putin did in Bucha and Irpin are war crimes and have permanently damaged his reputation and the prestige of his government.”, he said in a joint statement with Zelensky.

Johnson’s surprise visit follows that of European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, who ended her visit to Ukraine on Friday.

She is the first leader of a European institution to visit this country at war, with a meeting with Zelensky, of whom she highlighted his “courage, strength, determination”, and reported that the financial, military and humanitarian support of the European Union ” will follow”.

“Courage, strength, determination. With Zelensky in kyiv. Long live Ukraine!” Metsola tweeted in a message on his official Twitter account, in which he appears in an office shaking hands with the Ukrainian president, both dressed in green short-sleeved shirts with Ukrainian and Ukrainian flags. the European Union in the background.

During her visit, the president advocated going “further” in the sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, as well as “redoubling efforts” to initially reduce the European Union’s energy dependency on Russia, with the “ambitious” goal of cutting it off completely in the future.

“Europe’s goal must be to go towards a future without gas from Russia. Zero gasoline. This is ambitious, but it is necessary ”, defended the president of the European Parliament in her speech before the Rada, whose full content she shared with a link on her official account on Twitter and disclosed her press service in Brussels .

INTERNATIONAL WRITING