A large group of young employees of steel company Tata Steel paid a surprise visit to Greenpeace’s headquarters in Amsterdam on Thursday afternoon. ,,Let’s work together towards a green future, instead of opposing each other”, says Eduard Ingen Housz, board member of initiator Young Board.

The young generation of steelmakers came with a letter, a message and an outstretched hand. The procession arrived around 1.30 pm with three buses full of colleagues, without protest signs but in work clothes, and a few dozen young employees who cycled the route from IJmuiden to NDSM square. The reason for the visit is the announced action by Greenpeace next Saturday at the steel factory.

Joint letter

We chose this company because we see ourselves as part of the solution and not part of the problem joint letter signed by 611 colleagues. ‘It therefore hurts us to see how people write and think about us. Unfortunately, we are increasingly seen as the embodiment of evil, while we are part of the solution’.

The initiator is Young Board, an informal club of young employees of the steel company. Members are located throughout the 9,000-person company, from low-skilled posts to highly-skilled scientists. Board member Ingen Housz studied physics in Delft. "My department thinks of ways to make better steel with less waste."



It would be a shame if the younger generation dropped out. We are actually needed for the transition to making green steel. We have that drive too Eduard Ingen Housz, Young Engineer Tata Steel

According to the youth organization, the image of Tata has deteriorated rapidly in recent years. This is partly due to concerns arising from health studies, but also due to the political will to significantly reduce nitrogen and greenhouse gas emissions. Action groups such as Greenpeace are also becoming increasingly vocal. “People sometimes find it difficult to work here.”

But if the young generation of technicians and bright minds throws in the towel, we are even further away from home, the steel makers believe. "It would be a shame if the younger generation dropped out. We are actually needed for the transition to making green steel. We have that drive too. It is better for us to be constructive than to cancel each other."

Toxic Tata Tours

Environmental organization Greenpeace has organized trips for environmental tourists to the factory in recent weeks. She recruited participants with the text: ‘Come on board on one of our Toxic Tata Tours! … you can see with your own eyes how Tata Steel harms nature and health’. However, the Greenpeace factory does not have to disappear, as long as it is cleaned up at lightning speed.

A week ago, Greenpeace director Andy Palmen also wrote an open letter to the employees of Tata Steel. In it, he made it clear that the actions of the environmental organization are “in no way directed” against Tata staff personally. But to the company top, in both India and the Netherlands: “Those with the power and resources to make Tata cleaner, but who do not take their responsibility.”

Young Tata Steel employees pay an (unannounced) visit to Greenpeace to ask for cooperation instead of polarization. Three busses full, about 150 young people plus dozens more by bicycle. © Marco Okhuizen



There is a great opportunity for collaboration there, believes Ingen Housz. "There is a common goal: Greenpeace and employees of Tata Steel Netherlands want to leave a liveable world for future generations. To realize a sustainable green future, we need green steel. Steel for windmills, solar panels, trains, electric cars and of course our bicycles."

Tata Steel wants to make green steel by 2030, i.e. no longer using coal but using hydrogen. That saves a lot of emissions. Ingen Housz: ,,The world needs young people with passion to make the world greener. We have to encourage them.”

Sympathetic

Greenpeace Netherlands appreciates the youth action. “Very sympathetic,” says Willem Wiskerke, climate and energy campaigner for the environmental organization. “We had a very good conversation. The young employees expressed their concern that the debate around Tata has hardened. I recognize that. It is important that we treat each other in a human way.”

