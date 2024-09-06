Home policy

From: Paula Voelkner

Press Split

Ukraine war: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday (archive photo) © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

Zelenskyj is travelling to Germany for a conference in support of Ukraine. In the afternoon, the Ukrainian President will meet Scholz in Frankfurt.

Frankfurt am Main – The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travels to Germany on Friday (6 September). According to a report by the news agency AFP According to reports, Selenskyj and Scholz will meet in the afternoon in Frankfurt am MainMost recently, in view of massive Russian air strikes in Ukraine, the Ukrainian President urgently requested additional air defence weapons systems in Ukraine War.

Before the heads of government meet, another meeting to support Ukraine in the war against Russia will begin on Friday morning at the US air base in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate. Numerous defense ministers and high-ranking military officials will meet there to discuss matters. MirrorAccording to information, Zelensky will also be present at the meeting. Discussions are expected on how to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense system. The contact group includes around 50 states, including Germany.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj travels to Germany for meeting with Scholz and conference in Ramstein

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin invited members of the so-called Ukraine Contact Group to the conference at the largest US airbase outside the United States. As with previous talks at the base near Kaiserslautern, non-NATO states were also invited. It is the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group, with most of the talks being held as video conferences. It is not usual for a head of government to attend the conference. According to the MirrorIn the report, Selenskyj “apparently wanted to personally describe the seriousness of the situation.”

During a visit to a Bundeswehr base this week, Scholz stressed: “German support for Ukraine is not waning.” According to Daily News The Chancellor explained: “We have taken precautions and secured contracts and financing in good time so that Ukraine can continue to rely on us fully in the future.”

Phone call between Selenskyj and Macron: Ukrainian President asks for help in the Ukraine war

On Thursday evening, Zelensky had already spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron about further aid to Ukraine. After the conversation, Zelensky said on Telegram: “On the eve of the meeting of the contact group in the Ramstein format, we discussed further defense cooperation, the preparation of a new military aid package from France and the possibility of joint production of certain types of weapons.”

The Ukrainian president stressed to Macron “that we urgently need the permission of our partners to attack the airfields from which carriers of guided aerial bombs and missiles take off,” Zelenskyj wrote.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Russia increases air strikes in Ukraine war after Kursk offensive

During the night of Friday, the Ukrainian Air Force again reported several Russian attacks with combat drones and missiles in large parts of the country. As a result of the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk, the troops of the Russian President Vladimir Putin intensified its attacks on Ukraine. (dpa/pav)