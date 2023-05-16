You don’t expect it, but there may be a twelfth Fast & Furious.

This month you can ‘enjoy’ a new Fast & Furious in the cinema. It has to be your thing, but it is for millions of people worldwide. And as long as Universal can earn bucks from the franchise, stopping doesn’t really make sense. Sure, story-wise, the film series should have been retired long ago. But a movie studio is not a good cause. Money has to be made. In addition, Vin Diesel has to feed his family.

Twelfth Fast & Furious

Fast X is in cinemas from this week. This is the tenth part. Earlier it was announced that the story will not be closed in this film. There will be an eleventh film and this should be the closure. However, you already feel it coming.

Vin Diesel does not exclude that there may be a twelfth film. To encompass the current story as a trilogy. That told him against Fandango on the red carpet in Rome at the premiere of Fast X.

Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but you can’t call it illogical. If this part also brings in a lot of money, you can bet that Universal Studios gives the green light for a twelfth part. And loyal sponsor Dodge will also participate.

Maybe Fast & Furious is the James Bond of the 21st century. The first James Bond movie was released 61 years ago. With that in mind, Fast & Furious can last for decades.

Most expensive Fast to make to date

All registers have been pulled out for the tenth part. The film cost a whopping $340 million to make. Universal is therefore betting high on this title. That investment must also be earned back. For comparison, the previous part (Fast 9) had a budget of 200 million dollars. It’s totally bizarre when you compare it to the very first movie. For The Fast & Furious (2001), the makers had a budget of $ 38 million available.

This article Surprise! Vin Diesel does not rule out another Fast & Furious first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#Surprise #Vin #Diesel #isnt #ruling #Fast #Furious