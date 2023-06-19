Romano said that the Saudi victory is “one step away” from officially signing with Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech.

Romano said that the player and the club are close to agreeing on all personal conditions, and that Al-Nasr will pay a certain amount to buy the player from Chelsea, as his contract will expire in 2025.

Ziyech will join the legend Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nasr Club, to represent the first arrivals from Europe to the club this summer.

Ziyash’s influence in Chelsea declined last year, especially with the “Blues” signing a number of players in the offensive line, to start looking for a club to move to.

Since joining Chelsea for 33 million pounds in 2020, Ziyash has participated in 107 matches with the club, scoring 14 goals and making 13 assists.

It is noteworthy that Ziyech caught the attention of the world during his brilliance with Morocco national team in Qatar World CupTo become the first Arab team to reach the semi-final stage in the World Championship.