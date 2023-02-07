Home page politics

Allegations of corruption are catching up with the Ukrainian defense minister, is Zelenskyy traveling to Brussels? The news ticker on war diplomacy.

Update from February 7, 6:59 a.m: It is the first Munich Security Conference (Siko) since the beginning of the Ukraine war. The annual event brings together heads of state and government from all over the world to discuss global security problems. The date is this year from February 17th to 19th.

Ukraine wants to ask for combat aircraft and long-range missiles, said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Above all, aircraft are an open question that needs to be solved. He recalled that last year President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked SIKO participants to supply arms to Ukraine.

Ukraine-News: Stark-Watzinger promises help for schools and universities in Kyiv

Update from February 6, 7:36 p.m.: Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger promised Ukraine further support in the field of education during her visit to the capital Kyiv. “We see that the reconstruction of Ukraine does not start tomorrow, it started yesterday,” said the FDP politician on Monday. The minister particularly emphasized the vocational schools for the training of craftsmen. “We want to work together here to train the specialists who will rebuild Ukraine,” she emphasized. Stark-Watzinger also assured a continuation of research cooperation, especially on energy topics such as “green hydrogen”.

Surprise Zelenskyj trip to Brussels? Ukraine President expected in the EU Parliament

February 6 update at 5:49 p.m: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is apparently considering a trip to Brussels. Several employees of the European Parliament confirmed on Monday to the German Press Agency that there was a “probability of an extraordinary plenary session in the presence of the Ukrainian President” on Thursday. On the same day, the heads of state and government of the EU countries will meet in Brussels for a summit. It was said that Zelenskyy would then also attend the summit as a guest.

Initially, there was no confirmation from Kyiv that Zelenskyy might travel to Brussels. For security reasons, there should only be a final confirmation shortly before. Zelenskyy’s first and only publicly known trip abroad after the start of the Russian war of aggression took the President to Washington shortly before Christmas. Since then there has also been speculation about a visit to Brussels.

February 6 update at 3:12 p.m: The Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill is a vehement supporter of the Russian head of state Vladimir Putin and also of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to Swiss media reports, Kirill worked in Geneva for the former Soviet foreign intelligence service, the KGB.

The newspapers reported that the activity was discovered during a stay in Switzerland in the 1970s Matin Dimanche and Sunday newspaper with reference to the Swiss Federal Archives. According to this, the file on Kirill, which was created by the federal police at the time and has since been released, confirms that he “belonged to the KGB”.

Moscow’s Patriarch Kirill (archive image) © IMAGO/Sergei Bobylev

Ukraine-News: “No Defense Personnel Changes This Week”

Update from February 6, 2:45 p.m: “There will be no personnel changes in the defense sector this week,” the faction leader of the presidential party Servant of the People, David Arachamija, now canceled this telegram message, referring to the Speculations about Resnikov.

Arachamija did not explain why Resnikov should remain in office for the time being. It was speculated that the presidential party would not find enough votes for the planned appointment of Reznikov as Minister for Strategic Industries.

First report from February 6th: Kyiv – Ukraine has been repelling the Russian invasion for almost a year. The financing of military spending depends to a large extent on Western funds. The Eastern European country is considered one of the most corrupt countries in Europe.

Personnel changes in the Ukraine war: allegations against Resnikov

The fate of Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov may soon be clarified. Resnikov had come under criticism after a series of scandals surrounding corruption and wasting money in his ministry. A personnel change at the top of a ministry must be ordered by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj and approved by the Rada, the Ukrainian parliament.

Picture taken on February 5: Oleksiy Reznikov at the press conference in Kyiv on the reports © STR/NurPhoto/Imago

Kyiv strives to join the EU: Summit in the country despite the Ukraine war

Ukraine has officially been a candidate for EU membership since 2022 and is calling for rapid accession, if possible within the next two years. At the first EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, emphasized that Ukraine had built an efficient anti-corruption system. In every case uncovered by corruption investigators or journalists, immediate action would be taken.

Corruption in the Ukrainian army: resignations and dismissals

As a result of an alleged corruption scandal in the Ukrainian army, there was a wave of dismissals among deputy ministers and governors in Ukraine in January. At the summit in Kyiv, there were no concrete commitments as to when Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations would start. Makeiev assured that Ukraine will meet all criteria, but expects more dynamism from the EU. (frs with material from dpa and AFP)