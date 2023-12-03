Tost retires

The experience of. came to an end in the last Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Franz Tost in Formula 1, with the now former Team Principal of AlphaTauri who decided to retire from the Circus after 18 years of career. In almost two decades of activity, the Austrian manager has always maintained his leading role with the Faenza company, which made its debut in the top flight in 2006 (initially with the name of Toro Rosso) as heir to Minardi after being taken over by Red Bull.

The drivers he would choose in his team

This aspect has meant that many talents who arrived in Milton Keynes took their first steps in F1 with Toro Rosso or AlphaTauri, including those who later became world champions with Red Bull: Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. In the hypothesis of his own imaginary team, Tost would choose the latter for his own line-up, thus motivating his reasons in an interview reported by crash.net: “I would choose Vettel and Max for the their dedication to the sport and their speed – has explained – they know how to win races and bring with them all the factors needed to win them. First of all, they have the talent, and to drive a car of this type you need to be very skilled. Secondly, they have the passion, and both are very passionate. Look at Max: he’s driving this series of e-cars and all this kind of stuff. Is not it fantastic? He is a three-time Formula 1 world champion and at home competes against others on the computer. And then they are disciplined. They know exactly when and what they need to do. Discipline is a very, very important factor. Furthermore they study their rivals, find out where their shortcomings are and work on them to beat them. These are the factors that both riders have, 100%.”

Who would win in qualifying and in the race

In his career, Tost welcomed 17 drivers to the team, but remaining on the comparison between Vettel and Verstappen, the 67-year-old expressed an unexpected opinion, even more so after Verstappen’s dominance in 2023. Limited to an imaginary challenge between the two, Tost he in fact indicated the Dutch as possible winner in a fight between him and his ‘teammate’ in qualifying, but not in the race: “It could be Sebastian”he added.

Tsunoda and Lawson

Tost will no longer be present on the pit wall from next season, but he still wanted to comment on the qualities of his current driver, Yuki Tsunoda, also offering his point of view on Liam Lawson, who temporarily took over from Ricciardo after his injury. Australian: “Yukifrom the point of view of natural speedis truly a pilot of high level – he concluded – but he has to become even more disciplined and has to work a little harder. He takes a little too much freedom in all areas, such as the technical aspect, nutrition and physical training. He is improving everywhere, but to become a top-level driver he needs to work harder in all areas. Lawson deserves a place in Formula 1. It was put in the car at Zandvoort in very difficult circumstances, in wet and dry conditions. The first time he went out in a Formula 1 car with wet tyres. Then he had to move on to the intermediates and he managed everything without making any mistakes. Very, very good work. I also have to say that Liam has become much more mature. I think this year in Japan helped him a lot. In Singapore he did a fantastic race, because Singapore is not an easy track, which means he also takes physical training seriously, and therefore he got two points. He finished ninth and deserves to be in Formula 1, 100%.”