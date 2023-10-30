Broken dream

From the dream of revenge to the nightmare of yet another disappointment. Home Sunday Sergio Perez, in front of an adoring public, ended sadly in turn 1 on the first lap. The Red Bull driver was in fact the victim of a contact with Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, which found itself sandwiched between the two RB19s and could not avoid touching the right rear wheel of the car #11 from Milton Keynes. Perez had gotten it right perfect start, jumping from the fifth starting position to the head of the group, in a tussle with Verstappen and Leclerc. However, his ambition to seek a sensational double overtaking on the outside played the cruelest of jokes on him.

It’s okay to try

At the end of the race Checo acknowledged that he had been too optimistic, but he also said he saw the space and didn’t hesitate in trying to attack. In this case however, after the numerous barbs directed at Perez during the season by his own ‘bosses’, both Christian Horner and Helmut Marko – perhaps driven by the ‘context’ – they took the side of their pilot. “I’m very disappointed that Checo went out at the first corner – commented the Red Bull team principal after the race – he had probably made his best start of the season. He followed the wake of the three cars in front of him and then arrived [alla curva 1] very strong. You certainly can’t blame him for trying to take the lead in his home race.”.

The cameras, while the race was still underway, also immortalized Perez intent on talking to Horner at the wall, who seemed to console his pilot. The English manager essentially confirmed this version: “I think it’s a difficult moment for him, he was in front of his home crowd and he’s very emotional. I just told him there’s already a race next week [in Brasile] is that it is right for a driver to try to take the lead in his home race. You wouldn’t be a racing driver if you didn’t want to win. Withdrawal? The damage to the bottom and underbody of the car was too much to continue.”.

Podium possible

Support for Perez also came from Helmut Marko, who had been Checo’s main ‘internal’ critic so far this year. “The opportunity was there – commented the Austrian consultant – he was on the outside and Leclerc on the inside. It was a racing accident. You can’t blame anyone for this. It’s a shame, though, that we lost 19 points to Hamilton“. Regardless of the complication of defending second place in the general classification, Marko applauded Perez for his weekend: “Up until the first lap of the race his was a super performance I am convinced that he would have been on the podium in the race“, concluded the octogenarian from Graz.