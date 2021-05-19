It is a current parameter for a still distant fight. A new survey measured the image of Maria Eugenia Vidal throughout the country and the balance left an internal surprise: the former governor had in 10 provinces better valuation positive that Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. Until now, the head of government has been not only the best-viewed leader of the opposition, but also usually prevails over government officials such as Alberto Fernández or Cristina Kirchner.

These data are derived from a survey of 600 to 900 cases per province from CB Public Opinion Consultant, a firm with origins in Córdoba that has been publishing an interesting ranking of governors for a year. This month, in addition, he published a work from Buenos Aires, where he pondered the image and votes of Florencio Randazzo, Sergio Berni, Daniel Arroyo and Santiago Cafiero.

Larreta’s numbers

From the prominence he took with Mauricio Macri out of power and, above all, due to the irruption of the coronavirus pandemic, since last year Larreta became a national figure and the bulk of the consulting firms began to measure it as such.

CB He evaluated it for the first time in October 2020 province by province, and since then the head of Government has grown and became, on balance, the best weighted leader at the national level.

And so it remained in May, although, like most, it suffered declines in its numbers. Regarding April, the image of Larreta fell in 18 of the 24 provinces, although it maintained its differential in favor (more positive than negative) in all districts.

Its strength continues to be in large urban centers (in Ciudad, Córdoba and Mendoza it exceeds 60% support) and falls in the North (Tucumán, Catamarca and Jujuy close their ranking).

Vidal’s numbers

As for Vidal, like all the macristas repeats good numbers in Ciudad, Córdoba and Mendoza, plus some non-official districts such as Corrientes and Neuquén. And it goes down in the North and K iconic places like Santa Cruz.

In comparison with Larreta, the former governor has a first plus: for a little, but she is better known than the head of government in the interior. And with that extra he ends up surpassing it in positive image (also by small margins) in 10 provinces: Córdoba, Corrientes, Jujuy, La Rioja, Misiones, Neuquén, Salta, San Juan, San Luis and Tucumán.

These numbers ratify Vidal also as a national figure. Regarding its future, while a wide sector of Together for Change debates in which Buenos Aires will be a candidate this year, in its environment they clarify that “He did not even define if he will apply”. And with that logic of keeping all the scenarios open, they insist that by 2023, “it does not rule out a national application.”

The survey of CB places it in a favorable scenario, but with a Achilles heel: one of the few provinces (five) where the former governor has more negative than positive image is the Buenos Aires that managed until 2019 (+ 46.9% and – 50.4%). Is that why you would rather not run for the same office again in 2023?

Macri, (very) far

The other PRO member who has been evaluated province by province from the beginning is Mauricio Macri. And, worn out by his management and in the framework of a very latent crack, the former president shows a balance clearly in red.

In the May issues, only achieved positive differential in one district, the super anti K Córdoba, where it combines 48.3% positive and 47.9% negative. And the trend is not good: compared to April, it fell in 22 of the 24 provinces. It only had marginal increases in La Rioja and Neuquén.

