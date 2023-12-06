A last-minute call-up joined the Colombian National Team concentration, in the confirmation of the saying, the one who says: “to whomever they give, they save.”

Although he landed in Argentina several months ago and had had very good performances, the opportunity did not come during the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, but it did now, for the friendly duels against Venezuela, this December 10, and against Mexico, the day 16, both in the United States.

🎥 ! This is how the Colombian National Team trains ahead of the matches against 🇻🇪 and 🇲🇽#AllWeAreColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/XCwd6j6NDi — Colombia National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) December 5, 2023

The new calling, which is not so new, is actually back, it is Roger Beyker Martínez, front of Racing from Argentina, who arrived at the club in September and in these three months he has scored 4 goals in 15 games, most of them as a starter.

This was confirmed by the FCF on its social networks: “He joins the group of 20 players previously summoned to our Colombian National Team for the friendlies.”

The forward, 29 years old, he signed a good Copa América in 2019 and he was in seven games with the Colombian National Team on the failed road to Qatar 2022, but he returns for revenge and, why not, to become an alternative for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Everything will be about taking advantage of this showcase of friendlies .

