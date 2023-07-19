In the last installment of our newsletter, I talked about the Latin American literature that is being written in creative writing programs in the United States, an issue that, as expected, generated some controversy and aroused various discomforts.

“We must pay attention to this complex duality when we read that Latin American literature that is being written in the United States,” I wrote at the end of the text, assuming that readers would understand that that “that” made the sentence say: “We must pay attention to this complex duality when we read the Latin American literature that is being written in the creative writing programs of the United States.”

My mistake—having assumed that they would understand what I was referring to in those final lines, lines that, apparently, against all odds, spoke of the central issue of the text—gave rise to various messages, most of which, despite being the consequence of the extraordinary, inexhaustible, and unsuspected amount of senses that the very rare word “that” —the one in fantastic dictionaries that must be out there— would seem to have, did not dare to go beyond an apparently insurmountable assumption: that the Latin American literature is written, oh, surprise, in Latin American.

You can always go further

When I say “the majority” —apparently, sometimes it doesn’t hurt to clarify certain issues—, I also indicate, as a consequence, the existence of a minority. It is precisely from that minority, that is, from the messages I received and who managed, masterfully stretching a curl that did not even seem to be there, to go beyond that clearly impassable border —the courage that I needed to write the word “that” again, I would give for another newsletter or, even better, for an upcoming psychoanalytic session—, that I want to talk about in this installment. And it is that those messages, which could have referred to the really tricky subject of the text, that is, whether a writer can be trained under the protection of the classrooms and, while we are at it, under the protection of one or several workshops, repeated, more or less friendly, more or less furious, the same sentence: “The best Latin American literature is written in English”.

I know that said sentence —here I no longer dared with “that one” but with its hopeful cousin, that being brave is one thing and daring another— should not give rise to further discussion, but the truth is that, although it sounds ridiculous, it is not strange to find it even in newspaper headlines —certain journalism, it seems, is not immune to the morality of the loaded gun and is, therefore, fond of that ethic of threat that suffocates aesthetics and seeks to colonize, from its language of origin. origin, that is, English, to the rest of the languages, before even acting within it. “The best Latin American literature is written in English”, headlines a journalist or a critic —the word “critic” does seem to have more and more definitions—, who then remains as calm as his editor, complicit in such stupidity. And I write stupidity with mere descriptive spirit – I do not want to offend anyone, I mean, in case it is necessary to clarify it twice.

Why, then, discuss such stupidity? Because I think it is important to lay bare the motivations of that desire for North Americanism —here I am not referring, obviously, to the very long, rich and fertile relationship between literature in our language and that written in English, which has so enriched both universes— which not only presupposes that what is written in English is above the rest, that, consciously but also unconsciously, as I have already said, exports the contrition of forms and stories, and that, to top it off, is incapable of seeing the beam in its eye : when a language prevails —Coetzee, who decided to publish his penultimate book in Spanish rather than in English, who worked on the last one in Spanish, together with his translator, and who is writing the new one in Spanish, changed languages ​​as a way of rebelling against the will to dominate English— it not only impoverishes literature, but also impoverishes the world.

What those of the beam do not see either

Coetzee’s decision is not just any decision, as most writers who, for one reason or another, decided or had to change their language know, since that somersault —which is given so many times, by the way, to escape from everyday life or from a morality with a loaded gun— implies a resignation, as well as a choice. And both leave indelible marks: forty years after having moved from Hungarian to French, that is, from her mother tongue to which she was allowed to publish in exile, Agota Kristof asserted that, despite her love for it, she had to accept that she hated French, because it was killing the Hungarian in her.

I mention this because, against all odds —I think that to say this I wrote this newsletter—, the first victims of those idiots who assert “the best Latin American literature is written in English” are precisely the Latin American writers who, for one reason or another, decided or had to change their language, unable to imagine that their leap, taken so many times without a net, would end up facing not only the stupidity of those doomsayers but also their intrinsic racism.

And it is that, whoever says: “The best Latin American literature is written in English” not only says that the best Latin American literature is not written in Latin American, he also says that a Latin American will never be an English-language writer or that he will never be an English-language writer.

As if Coetzee was never going to be a Latin American writer, despite writing his new book in Argentine. Or as if Kristof had not also been a French writer.