Did you really think Helldivers 2 players had wiped out the Automatons for good? Nope.

Arrowhead teased at the weekend “the galaxy is free once more” after players eradicated the bots and contained the bugs, leaving players guessing as to what could be next.

Just days later and the Automatons have returned. I'm sure you're all very surprised to hear that.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Helldivers 2 – Report for Duty Trailer | PS5 & PC GamesWatch on YouTube

“As suspected all along, the previous Bot force was merely a vanguard,” Arrowhead wrote on the official Helldivers 2 X account. “A massive fleet has now begun an assault of Cyberstan and the surrounding planets. Helldivers, hold back this unprovoked invasion. The fight continues!”

Somehow, the Automatons returned. As suspected all along, the previous Bot force was merely a vanguard. A massive fleet has now begun an assault of Cyberstan and the surrounding planets. Helldivers, hold back this unprovoked invasion. The fight continues! pic.twitter.com/2DzEued7mm — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) April 9, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



There's also a new in-game message shared on reddit with a new Major Order: “The Automatons have revealed their true strength: a massive invasion fleet sweeping through our territory. Defenses are scrambling. Slow their advance as much as possible.”



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



Do you reckon players will be able to complete this new mission?

Of course, this is all tongue in cheek but a great way to keep players excited as the live-service game evolves – even if the return of the Automatons feels like an obvious curveball.

Much of this is thanks to Arrowhead's Game Master named Joel who has control over the play experience to keep the game balanced and players on their toes.

Another recent addition to the game are huge AT-AT-like robot enemies as part of the Automaton forces, which joined during the latest patch along with weather hazards like blizzards and sandstorms.

With the bots returning, I'm sure we can expect even more surprises on the horizon.