SOUTH, “POSITIVE GROWTH SIGNS IN 2023”

In 2023 the economy of the South confirms some positive signs and a general stability of the recovery. This was revealed by the Southern Italy Check-Up 2023, the economic analysis on the state of health of the southern economy carried out annually by Confindustria and SRM (study center connected to the Intesa Sanpaolo Group). In fact, the estimate of the summary index of the southern economy for 2023, developed taking into account the main macroeconomic variables, is growing for the third consecutive year, after the collapse recorded in 2020. The estimated value for 2023 is equal to 534 .9, i.e. 8.8 points more than the previous year's figure. Furthermore, it should be noted that, in the wake of what emerged for 2022, the 2007 level is exceeded.

Stop the structural criticalities of the southern economic systemthe economic analysis highlights, therefore, a growth in the individual indicators that make up the index compared to the previous year. Very positive the estimate on the data relating to investments in the South, which grows by 4 percentage points compared to 2022 and by 17 compared to 2019, confirming a dynamic that must certainly be strengthened, through adequate policies to support business activity. Furthermore, the contribution of exports is particularly significant, growing by over 40 points compared to 2019.

SOUTH: CONFINDUSTRIA-SRM, +0.6% GDP ESTIMATE 2024, PUSH ON GROUNDING PNRR

Growth of 0.6% is expected for the GDP of the South and the actual ''grounding'' of available resources, primarily those linked to the Pnrr, will have a considerable influence on the confirmation of this figure. This is indicated by the Check-Up Mezzogiorno 2023, the economic analysis on the state of health of the southern economy carried out annually by Confindustria and Srm (study center connected to the Intesa Sanpaolo Group).

Employment in the South increased by 4% compared to the same period last year, with an increase in the South greater than that recorded in all other areas of the country, exceeding 6.3 million units. Female employment also shows positive signs, with a +5.7% for over 2.3 million units. However, the increase in employed people from one year to the next does not correspond to a significant progress in absolute terms of the value of employed people. In fact, in the third quarter of 2023, almost 27% of national employment and 23.4% of female employment were concentrated in the South, values ​​that are still too low when compared to the share of the population living in the South.

These economic dynamics highlight a South that is resilient to the crises of recent years and has significant potential for revival. The same dynamics, obviously, do not appear conclusive with respect to the structural complexities of the area. There are at least three major development factors, the report highlights, on which the South must grow. These are the so-called ''3Cs'': Skills (from training to innovation), Connectivity (through adequate road, rail, port and air connection infrastructures, but also and above all digital and technological) and Business competitiveness (first and foremost in terms of entrepreneurial density and intensity).

It is therefore necessary to insist on strengthening the economy of the South, through targeted interventions that support investments, especially for transitions and quality employment. To this end, an industrial policy is needed which, by exploiting the huge resources available – European and national – can create an environment favorable to the growth of territories and businesses in the South and, at the same time, enhances their production potential. In this context, a central role will be played by the Pnrr, the remodulation of which represents highly anticipated news.

In fact, the resources coming from the PNRR – together with those activated with the Single ZES – will be fundamental for the growth of the country, but even more so for that of the South. Of the approximately 14 billion in new measures and additional resources of the Plan, approximately 12 are intended for businesses: 6.3 billion for Transition 5.0, 2.5 for green supply chains and net zero technologies, 2 for development contracts for the agri-food supply chain, 852 million for agricultural parks, 320 million to support green investments and 50 million for critical raw materials.

