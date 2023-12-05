An incredible piece of research comes from Brussels: according to the Urban Mobility Council observatory, promoted by Unipol-Sai, there are Euro 4 cars which from the point of view of emissions are better than some Euro 6 cars.

The research analyzes the emissions of a sample of 3 thousand vehicles registered throughout Italy in 2022: they are divided into three identical classes of one thousand cars for each Euro 4, Euro 5 and Euro 6 engine; the distances analyzed are medium-high (over 15 thousand km/year), both outside and inside metropolitan areas. From the sample of a thousand Euro 4 vehicles and a thousand Euro 6 vehicles (the a priori ‘worst’ and ‘best’ class in the research) it appears that the actual average total Co2 emissions of the Euro 4 vehicles per year (4,350kg) are approximately higher 20% compared to the average Euro 6 (3,650 kg). Conversely, comparing the actual emissions (and not the average ones) of a thousand Euro 4 and Euro 6 vehicles, the research shows that 26% of Euro 4 vehicles emit less, and not more, Co2 compared to the same number of Euro 6 vehicles.

The difference, the researchers observe, is even more marked if we move on to a comparison between a Euro 6 ‘high emission’ vehicle with a Euro 4 ‘low emission’ one: a ‘high emission’ Euro 6 vehicle emits up to 6 times more CO2 than a ‘low emission’ Euro 4 vehicle. And again, the detailed analysis of the distances traveled in the urban context alone highlights that a ‘high emission’ Euro 6 vehicle emits up to ten times more than a ‘low emission’ Euro 4 vehicle. The environmental impact therefore depends on how and how much the car is used, but for this it is necessary to move from a model based on the centrality of the Euro engine class to a vehicle-centric model, in which the individual becomes aware of his own role in Co2 emissions. The driver is decisive in the quantity of emissions produced by the vehicle: driving style, average speed, km travelled, are all variables capable of significantly influencing the car’s emissions. In particular, a travel speed that is too high or too low generates, all other conditions being equal, a significant increase in Co2 emissions.

A similar model would also make it possible not to limit the mobility of people a priori with respect to a Euro engine class, but would make it possible to measure the actual contribution of each car to the environmental sustainability of the planet, compared to the existing legislation, which requires a Euro class upgrade. Using black boxes, the model measures the creation of the greenhouse effect of each individual vehicle (Co2), based not only on the technical specifications of the engine, but also on the type of road traveled, the mileage, the average speed and the driving style. guide. A measurement that could easily be extended to other variables such as, for example, pollutants (for urban centres), or the occupation of public land or the risk for people. In conclusion, the proposal is that of a one to one model capable of measuring the actual environmental impact of each individual vehicle, placing not only the car engine but also the driver at the center of the analysis. This model, based on the spread of black boxes inextricably linked to vehicles, would not force anyone to scrap their car, as long as the kilometers traveled are limited and their driving style is ‘green’.