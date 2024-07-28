It is assumed that after the death of the character of Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. I would not return to the MCU, but it turns out that I will and will be Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four.

The announcement of the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom was revealed during a Marvel-themed panel at San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H.

The actor was dressed in Victor Von Doom’s signature cape and mask, only this time he was without his signature mustache.

It should be noted that production on Fantastic Four is underway. Pedro Pascal even shared a photo on his social media of the actors reunited to play Marvel’s first family.

From now on we can already see all the comments coming: “Why is the actor coming back? What are they going to do within the MCU?”

We’ll see how Kevin Feige resolves these and other doubts.

Robert Downey Jr. and his return to the MCU can be translated as a sign of urgency

Despite Deadpool and Wolverine having a record number at the box office and it smells like they will come out more than even, it is a reality that Marvel Studios needs to go back to the old guard of actors with whom the MCU was built to get ahead.

We do not doubt the histrionic capabilities of Robert Downey Jr.however, his return must have some kind of justification. It no longer matters if it is narrative (a clone, a Tony Stark from another universe) or simply because he is a great actor and they are going to recharacterize him so that he does not look exactly like Tony Stark.

The only thing that is certain is that all eyes are on Marvel Studios thanks to this announcement. Do you think anything special is going to happen?