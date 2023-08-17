Pierpaolo Spollon, actor of Che Dio help us and Doc, in an interview with Repubblica reveals for the first time that he is a father of two children

In an at times touching interview given to The Republicthe Paduan actor Pierpaolo Spollon, protagonist among others of Che Dio ci Aiuti and Doc – Nelle tue mani, said for the first time in public that he was a dad. The young artist has two children, the oldest is 4 and a half years old, and is happily accompanied by a woman named Angela. In the article he also explained why he wanted to keep this ‘secret’.

Born in Padua from a policeman father and army employee mother, the 1989 class attends the scientific high school of his city and in those years he comes into contact with the world of acting.

In 2009 he got his first part, in fiction In the Name of Evil by director Alex Infascelli. The same year he comes of age and moves to Romewhere he works as a waiter and continues to study and work as an actor.

Today, despite his young age and the few years that have passed since his debut, Pierpaolo Spollon is considered one of the most esteemed emerging Italian actors and has several roles in highly successful films and fiction.

To mention some of his most important roles, he played Marco Allevi in ​​the Rai 1 television series The pupil with Alessandra Mastronardi and Lino Guanciale, Dr. Riccardo Bonvegna in Doc – Nelle tue mani, Michelangelo Buonarroti in fiction Leonardo and Nanni Sebastiano in the TV series Blanca.

The private life of Pierpaolo Spollon

On August 26th he will debut at the theater with his new show and to present it he has released an interview to The Republic.

On the occasion, he also unbuttoned himself speaking of a topic he had always avoided bringing up until now: his private life.

The actor has revealed that he is the father of two small children. The oldest, he said, is called Orlando and is 4 and a half years old. His partner, on the other hand, is called Angela.

In the interview he also explained why he never mentioned it in public: