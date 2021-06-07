This Sunday, Veronica Ojeda He answered questions from his followers on his Instagram account. And obviously there were a lot of inquiries about Diego Maradona, Your ex.

In the social network, where he accumulates almost half a million fans, The blonde was encouraged to answer about the relationship she had with the star, although he also spoke of his son Dieguito Fernando and other issues of his private life.

The first thing Veronica answered was how is Dieguito today after the death of his father, who passed away in November of last year.

“It’s great”, He wrote with a heart, leaving his followers calm, since a few months ago, during the child’s birthday, he had said that he was very sad, mourning the loss of his father.

Asked about how she met the TenOjeda replied that “it was at a wedding”, something that was already known.

But what was really surprising was what she said when asked what the star meant to her: “It was not my great love, but it was important in my life”. However, Veronica confessed that “miss it”.

Verónica Ojeda spoke about her relationship with Diego Maradona.

Another question was whether Dieguito is currently related to his siblings, to which she replied: “It has no relation. He only talks to Jana sometimes ”.

They also consulted him if it was true that he had hit Rocío OlivaBut far from being direct, she expressed: “God will take care of all the evil they did.”

It should be remembered that Ojeda maintains a terrible relationship with Diego’s ex since he accuses her of having slept with him when he was still his partner.

“Oliva is used to dating husbands. When she was with me she slept with my partner at that time. Diego Maradona”, sentenced a few weeks ago in Controversy at the bar (America, Monday to Friday at 19).



“He lay down at my house, on my bed. When i lived in dubai and that everyone knew. It was a shame. In 2013 and that denies it, that it cannot deny it. Because it’s true, “said Dieguito Fernando’s mother.

The followers also wanted to know if he believes that justice will be done for Diego’s death. “I believe in Justice”she answered briefly.

Regarding his private life, they questioned him if he was going to marry her new partner Mario Baudry. “Never say Never”Maradona’s ex answered with a laugh.



Verónica Ojeda and Diego Maradona with their son Dieguito Fernando.

When Diego died, Ojeda told how she and her son were handling the mourning. “I’m going through a difficult time like the whole family and all Argentines too. More than anything for my son who is 8 years old and is the one who is suffering the most internally“, he recounted.

“He says to me: ‘mom take me to heaven to see dad‘. That is why he has psychopedagogues helping this moment to pass. It is difficult because it is the day to day of such a difficult moment, “he explained shortly after the death of the Ten.

