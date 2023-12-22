Surprise pregnancy | Elina Halme found out in the emergency room that she is pregnant and the birth is already underway

When Elina Halme heard that she would give birth to a baby within a day, she was shocked. Guilt followed. How was it possible to be pregnant until delivery without noticing anything?

Elina Halme suffered from back pain for a long time. Finally she got an explanation: she was nine months pregnant and the child would be born within a day. Every year, a few women find out about their pregnancy only when labor has already started.

Tin May 2016 Elina Halme planted summer flowers on his terrace. His 22nd birthday was coming up and he wanted to get the yard in order before the guests arrived.

In the middle of gardening, my back started to hurt. During the previous six months, backaches had been frequent, and Halme had visited the doctor eight times because of them. The treatment had always been the same: through the pharmacy to go home to rest.