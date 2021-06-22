After recounting a long rise of the center-right, for the first time the polls give a surprising result, indicating a simultaneous (albeit partial) decline in both the Brothers of Italy and the League.

Political Thermometer polls media: both Lega and Fratelli d’Italia are down

The week from 13 to 19 June compares the findings of 6 institutes: SWG, Political Thermometer, Tecnè, Ixè, Euromedia, EMG.

In the last seven days, we do not know whether temporarily or not, the growth trend that had brought Fratelli d’Italia to second place behind the League.

This week’s party Giorgia Meloni it is 19.7%, two decimal places less than last. Even that of Matteo Salvini results in decline, but this is not new. Indeed, 21.1% represents an all-time low for the League.

The PD, on the other hand, fails to rise to 19%, while the 5-Star Movement has a rebound and goes from 16% to 16.4%.

The smaller parties have a good performance, all on the rise.

The former parties of LeU go to 3.7%, Action exceeds 3%, to 3.1%, while Italia Viva, albeit still very low, recovers one decimal and goes to 2.4%.