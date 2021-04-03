Platinum Games just released an Apple Arcade-exclusive called World of Demons.

World of Demons is an action game, which comes as no surprise given Platinum is the developer of some of the best action games in the business, such as Bayonetta and NieR: Automata. The trailer is below:

This one’s set in a fantastical world full of yokai – a class of supernatural monsters and spirits from Japanese folklore. (Ewan Wilson wrote a fascinating article for Eurogamer about the yōkai in From Software’s Sekiro, which is well worth a read if you want to know more.)

Here’s the official blurb on World of Demons:

“Players will assume the role of a samurai leading an army of yokai minions as they embark on a mission against evil. The game is set in a beautiful environment inspired by traditional Japanese artwork with gorgeous stages pulled from ukiyo-e woodblock prints. Along the way, they’ll meet samurai allies and a menagerie of yokai, each with their own techniques and combo possibilities. Players will expand their arsenal of abilities to conquer all foes that stand before them, ultimately facing the fearsome Shuten Doji, lord of all oni .

“Sharpen your steel as this samurai tale is about to begin.”

Of note: World of Demons requires iOS 13.0 or later, and weighs in at 2.8GB.

The announcement of World of Demons is part of a renewed push for Apple Arcade, which just got 32 new games, including 11 new “Arcade Originals”. World of Demons is one of the 11 Arcade Originals. Others include NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Simon’s Cat: Story Time, Star Trek: Legends, The Oregon Trail, Cut the Rope Remastered, SongPop Party, and Fantasian, a diorama adventure RPG from Mistwalker (the story is by Hironobu Sakaguchi, and the music is by Nobuo Uematsu). Check that out in the video below (it’s gorgeous!).

In other related Platinum news, it appears the developer is actually making the game it teased as an April Fool’s joke last year.

This week Platinum released a trailer for Sol Cresta, a shmup due out for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. It’s a sequel to 1985 arcade game Terra Cresta.

There’s a lot going on at Platinum. It’s making Project GG, Bayonetta 3, and Babylon’s Fall.