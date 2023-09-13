sport
Yesterday the Serbian national basketball team celebrated their second place at the World Cup. A surprise guest went up to celebrate on the roof of the Belgrade city hall with the basketball players: the tennis player Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the world and fresh winner of the US Open, who visibly moved raised the trophy won in New York to the sky.
Basketball, Germany is world champion: Serbia beaten in the final 83-77
01:29
