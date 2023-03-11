Surprise party for Matteo Salvini, who turned 50 yesterday. About sixty guests gathered in a venue near Milan to celebrate the leader of the League. Among those present, Adnkronos learns, also Silvio Berlusconi and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, seated at the same table with Northern League ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti and Roberto Calderoli. “Happy birthday, Matteo Salvini!” Berlusconi wrote on social media, posting a photo of him smiling with the leader of the League and the premier.

Also at the party were the Speaker of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontane and Northern League ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti, Giuseppe Valditara and Roberto Calderoli. The Carroccio leader celebrated in a hotel a few kilometers from Milan with his closest family and friends. The guests, they say, were a hundred.

Prime Minister Meloni was accompanied by her companion Andrea Giambruno while alongside the Cav was the ‘almost wife’, the blue deputy Marta Fascina. As soon as Salvini entered the hotel dining room, the surprise was triggered. Meloni and Berlusconi took their seats at the same table with Northern League ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti and Roberto Calderoli.

Among the guests also the parliamentarian and private health entrepreneur Antonio Angelucci, former editor of ‘Il Tempo’ and ‘Libero’, who according to the latest rumors, would have closed an agreement with the Berlusconi family for the purchase of 70 percent of ‘ Il Giornale’, the historic Milanese newspaper.