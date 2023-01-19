Genoa – The Liguria Region triggers the payment orders against those who violated the provisions for the Covid emergency arranged by the president of the regional council, based on the Dpcm of spring 2020. A woman residing in the province of Imperia also paid the price, whom the Cervo traffic police in May 2020 had stopped at a checkpoint while coming by bicycle from another Municipality in the company of another amateur cyclist, contesting an illegal movement, all recorded by the local police. In particular, the ordinance of the president of the Ligurian regional council of 26 April 2020 was recalled which allowed between motor activities and outdoor activities “the running and use of the bicycle from 6 to 22 exclusively in individual mode, in the area of ​​the Municipality of residence”.

The woman hadn’t paid in time to have the administrative fine reduced in favor of the Liguria Region, but had instead sent a defense brief which then arrived on the desk of the Business Sector, requesting a hearing. “I got lost, venturing on unknown roads, losing the right direction, I was tired without water and I couldn’t use the internet because there was no signal – she explained last June in the preliminary hearing at the Legislative Affairs Sector of the Liguria Region -. I am aware that I have violated the regional ordinance on travel between several municipalities, but I was scared and the movement between different municipalities was not wanted”. The regional offices did not accept the defensive arguments because “the circumstances in which the intra-municipal traffic occurred are not inevitable”.