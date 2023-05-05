After the National Guard was relegated from its surveillance activities in the Mexico City Metro Collective Transportation System (STC), they deployed other types of operations in the country’s capital.

In this way, the National Guard carried out an operation in the public transport of the Coyoacán and Tlalpan mayor’s officecalled “Safe Passenger Operation”in order to prevent criminal incidents.

According to reports, they were around 300 itemswho deployed different surveillance activities in trucks, taxis, as well as units of the Passenger Transport Network (RTP) in the aforementioned demarcations.

This operation was photographed by the Cuartoscuro photographic agency, in which the uniformed men can be seen on board a truck to request the inspection of their belongings to the passengers, as part of the operation.

The elements of the National Guard approached the passengers to make sure that they are not intoxicated or under the influence of alcohol, in addition to preventing the carrying of weapons.

Likewise, it is expected that they carry out the same activities in other entities, as part of the activities to inhibit criminal activity.