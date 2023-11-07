Bulma is one of the Dragon Ball characters with the most visual changes, both in the anime and manga. From her first appearance, and until the most recent film of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, We have seen a lot of designs for this character, but none is as iconic as the original, something that a cosplayer from Chile has made very clear.

Recently, Ignacia Mendoza, model from Chile better known as igui.chanshared a series of photos where we can see her in the pink suit with which many met Bulma for the first time.

We all remember the first interaction between Goku and Bulma, which took place in the first chapter of the original anime of dragon ball. In this way, igui.chan has done everything possible to show us that this outfit, although it seems to have been forgotten, will always have a place in our hearts.

Editor’s Note:

Bulma is a very important character for Dragon Ball, and although her importance has diminished as universal and multiversal dangers grow in the lives of Goku and company, we can be sure that Bulma will always be part of the adventures of the Z Fighters, some way or another.

Via: igui.chan