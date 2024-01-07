Mezzanego – A constant rise until it exceeded 1,600 inhabitants in 2011, then the descent to the figure of 31 December 2020 (1,456) and then a new rise in the last three years which coincides with the 1,545 inhabitants recorded at the end of 2023. Mezzanego, in the Sturla valley, it grows and goes against the trend compared to the other municipalities in the hinterland. Of course, compared to much more internal territorial entities, Mezzanego has a more limited distance from the coast. In many ways, in fact, it can be considered a belt municipality. But compared to many others who perhaps maintain the same number of inhabitants, swinging between one year with a positive balance and another with a negative balance, Mezzanego has been growing for three years: in fact, there were 1,456 residents in 2020, then they grew to 1,483 in 2021 to become 1,516 at the end of 2022 and 1,545 a few days ago, at the end of 2023.

It is too early to say whether this wave will continue to grow. But the history of the last two decades of the Municipality of the Sturla valley shows these moments both positively and negatively. For example, in the early 2000s there were just over 1,300 residents. But then a process of growth began which allowed it to gather more than three hundred inhabitants. So there was a new decline with a negative balance of two hundred residents. Now we go back: more than one hundred inhabitants in the last three years.

«We are an inland municipality, but in reality the distance from the large centers is limited – explains the mayor Danilo Repetto – Furthermore, the fact that there are services helps. I think above all of school. Our school building offers hospitality to even very young children, which is not for everyone. And this helps.” The new flow of incoming citizens, therefore, arises from different reasons compared to those of the first decade of the 2000s: «At that time many foreigners arrived, especially non-EU citizens, some of whom then integrated perfectly – he explains further Respect – Then came the crisis, many went abroad. Now someone is returning, but there are also many Italians who choose to come and live here.” The data for foreigners says that they are just over 10% of the total population. In the boom of the early 2000s they reached up to 15%.

Speaking of returns to the valley, Mario Twelve, president of the Borgonovo Island Rural Agricultural Cooperative, has been abroad for a long time, in Oregon. He returned in 2016: «We lacked the quality of life – he says – There were many job opportunities in the United States, but at a certain point we felt the desire to return. I can't complain about my current job, but the reality is that in general you should have a job over there and live here. Someone in smart working can do it. Staying here is priceless. In the hamlets there are still many accommodations that can be purchased or rented at a good price.” Veronica Antonucci it is one of the latest arrivals. She moved to Isola di Borgonovo in December: «I lived in Rivarola in an apartment, now I have a large house and a garden: even my dog ​​is happy – she says – I work in Carasco, it takes me ten minutes and in Mezzanego there are post offices, bars , a couple of groceries. I am very happy with my choice.”