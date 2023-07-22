Papaya nightmare

The Hungarian Grand Prix of Charles Leclerc will start tomorrow from sixth position on the starting grid. A positive result if compared to the one obtained by his teammate, Carlos Sainz, eliminated in Q2, and perfectly in line with the average placement achieved by the Monegasque in qualifying in this first half of the season. What is surprising, however, are the drivers who preceded the Ferrari standard-bearer. Passes for Hamilton and Verstappen, but Leclerc also finished behind the two McLarens and Zhou Guanyu’s surprising Alfa Romeo. Given the precedent at Silverstone still fresh in his memory, however, what worries the Prancing Horse driver most is the result of the two papaya single-seaters.

We need updates

“We struggle overall with the performance of the car right now – declared Leclerc in no uncertain terms to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – we have a McLaren that surprised us again today. We expected them to have taken a step forward only in the fast corners, but on a track like this you can see that they have taken a step forward in general. Let’s hope that the next upgrades will lead us to fight with them“, hoped the Ferrari driver, appearing a bit discouraged by the outcome of Q3. Also because Leclerc, compared to other occasions in which he had been rather critical of himself, this time he didn’t feel the need to make self-criticism.

No excuses

“I put it all together. The last sector was a little less good because I had more snaps in the lap and I lost the rear, so I lost 5 cents, which was maybe enough to gain a couple of positions. But honestly the ride was good“. Not even the new, controversial Saturday format has turned into an alibi for the native of the Principality, author of the only two podiums conquered by Ferrari this year. “The format is the same for everyone – Leclerc recalled – therefore he will have had no more influence on us than on others“.

‘Surprise’ race

However, the smaller number of tires available made the work of the various teams more complicated in free practice, making it more profitable cross-comparisons between one team and another are almost impossible. “The degradation didn’t look bad when we did the simulations – concluded Leclerc – but the pace didn’t feel good. However, Red Bull had a much fresher tyre. It becomes difficult to compare the stints with a format like this. Tomorrow’s race will be a surprise for everyone, but If we do a good job on tire management, anything is possible. That’s what makes the difference here.”. The only hope Ferrari fans can hold on to.