When he lost the presidential election, Mauricio Macri he felt the loneliness of the defeated and saw his already worn image collapse. Alberto Fernandez he enjoyed the reverse pathology: his moderate appraisal went up by the champion’s friends. Y that distance grew months later, with the arrival of the coronavirus. More for the rise of the current president than for a loss of the former. What happened from that abyss so that a new national survey I located it up to the PRO leader?

The surprising data appears in the latest study by Trespuntozero, the Argentine consulting firm that best predicted the 2019 general election. Between April 16 and 19, it surveyed 1,100 cases what Clarion come forward this Friday.

The nearly 30-page report with the results is divided into four chapters. The first is the “Sociopolitical Climate” and there you can already perceive a significant disagreement with the government. Some data:

– With 41.5%, as The country’s main problem is “corruption”, an issue that respondents – particularly those related to Together for Change – often associate with Kirchnerism.

– 62.6% qualify between “bad” and “very bad” management of the government.

Then comes the chapter of “Images of leaders”, in which the five most observed politicians in the country are evaluated. And there two data in particular stand out, if they are compared with the numbers that other consultancies have been showing: Macri beats Fernández and Cristina Kirchner over Axel Kicillof.

The fifth of the table is Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. There is no surprise there: as it has been happening, the head of government leads the ranking, in this case with 54.4% positive and 32.6% negative.

Second figure Macri (+ 38.9% and – 58.1%) and third and fourth, stuck, Alberto and Cristina (both with + 34%; she with – 61.5%, he – 59.9%). Last – far – is Kicillof with + 26.5% and – 63.5%.

Trespuntozero then shows the evolution of the images. In the case of PRO leader, the series starts in March 2019. Although it is a little more stable, always with a negative differential balance, compared to two years ago there was an improvement: went from + 30.3% to the current + 38.9%, and from -67.8% to -58.1%.

What of Fernandez It was much more abrupt. In his case, the variables start in November 2019. He started from + 519% and -35.8%. In April 2020 it reached its peak of + 75.4% and – 12.9% and now it combines + 34% and – 59.9%. It is striking – or not so much, because of her current alignment – how her numbers matched those of the vice president.

Analysis and other measurements

Shila vilker, director of Trespuntozero, analyze the data:

– “What we see at a general level is that while the opposition data are more stable, those of the ruling party suffer more ups and downs. They suffer from the wear and tear of management, the difficulties of the pandemic, the economy. “

– “He makes several measurements that we see a tangle between the ruling party and the opposition. He would rather speak of a mirrored scene, rather than one above or below. A scene of virtual tie, which is explained by this intersection of stability and wear trends “.

– “What I would look at the most, anyway, are the negative images. Almost all of them are superior to the positive ones. What is marking an alert for top politicians“.

Beyond these nuances that Vilker marks, other polls have shown the President above Macri, even with the fall that Fernández has been suffering in recent months. Two examples from April:

– In order to D’Alessio IROL – Berensztein, Fernández has 40 of positive against 31 of Macri.

– In order to Real Time Data, the President combines + 42% and – 47% against + 32% and – 67% of his predecessor.

Look also

