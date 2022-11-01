Home page World

Of: Stefanie Fischhaber

Disneyland Shanghai has closed its doors again due to a lockdown. (Archive image) © kyodo/ dpa

China continues to pursue a zero-Covid strategy. Visitors to Disneyland Shanghai are now stuck due to a lockdown – and have to test themselves.

SHANGHAI – While Germany and other countries around the world are trying to get back to normal after the Corona pandemic, China is still pursuing the zero-Covid strategy. Again and again, this leads to lightning lockdowns for certain regions or companies. Now Disneyland Shanghai is also affected. But the visitors were not locked out, they were locked in.

Zero Covid Strategy in China: Lockdown at Disneyland Shanghai

On Monday (October 31), visitors to the amusement park were surprised by a corona lockdown. The reason for this was some corona infections in the park. According to the news agency, the Shanghai city government said that visitors were only allowed to leave the Disney resort if the corona tests carried out on site gave a negative result AFP.

Everyone who has arrived at the theme park since Thursday (October 27) must therefore be tested negative for the corona virus on three consecutive days. Visitors were also asked to avoid “group activities”. According to the operator, the number of visitors to the facility had already been restricted before the lockdown due to the applicable corona regulations.

Strict corona policy in China

Disneyland Shanghai previously announced that the park would be “temporarily closed, effective immediately, in accordance with disease control requirements.” “We will inform guests as soon as we have a confirmed date for the resumption of operations,” it said. The 390-acre theme park includes Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park.

China is the last major economy to adopt a strict zero-Covid strategy. Even with a small number of corona infections, the authorities impose lockdowns and order mass tests and long quarantines. On Monday, 22,616 new corona infections were registered in the most populous country on earth. For comparison: According to John Hopkins University, the number of new infections in Germany was 48,556 on Monday. (SF/AFP)